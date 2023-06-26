Deepika Padukone's airport look gets love online, fan says 'only she knows about styling, others just wear whatever'

Actor Deepika Padukone always looks put together at the airport. Prim, poised and steal-worthy - these three adjectives perfectly describe her style. Even the internet agrees with our statement, and the star's latest jet-set look is proof of the same. Deepika slipped into a tan street-ready airport ensemble to catch a flight out of Mumbai as she left Hyderabad to shoot for Project K starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan. Fans loved her look and showered her with compliments. Deepika Padukone leaves for Project K shoot in Hyderabad in stylish airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Fans give Deepika Padukones airport look a thumbs up

The paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport, where she boarded a flight to Hyderabad. They also shared pictures and videos of the star on social media. The footage shows Deepika stepping out of her car, greeting the paps, and entering the airport after a security check. Several fans complimented Deepika under the clip and called her 'Queen'. Another commented, "Only she knows about styling, others wear whatever suits them." A fan commented, "Such a stunner." Many also dropped heart eye, fire and crown emojis. See the snippets below.

Deepika Padukone's airport look as she flies off to Hyderabad for Project K shoot. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone's airport look decoded

Deepika Padukone arrived at the airport dressed from head to toe in Adidas streetwear. She chose a tan-coloured coordinated ensemble featuring a shacket and flared pants adorned in a contrasting white striped pattern. While the jacket has a wide-collared neckline, zip closure on the front, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette, the pants have a high-rise waist, pockets, and a flared fitting.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with white chunky lace-up sneakers, black tinted sunglasses, gold rings, a sleek luxurious watch, and a Louis Vuitton monogram shoulder bag. Lastly, a sleek ponytail, blush pink lips, feathered brows, dewy skin, rouged cheeks, and a no-makeup look rounded off the glam picks with the airport outfit.

About Project K

Deepika's next is the science-fiction thriller Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages, Hindi and Telugu, across various locations.