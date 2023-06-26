Actor Arjun Kapoor turns 38 today, June 26. The actor kickstarted his birthday celebrations last night with his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, and sisters, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The trio and some of Arjun's close friends and family members got together at his residence in Mumbai for an intimate bash. The paparazzi clicked Arjun, Malaika and Anshula outside his Mumbai home and shared the pictures and videos on social media. Scroll through to see what Malaika and Anshula wore. Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and friends celebrates birthday; who wore what: Watch(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

Who wore what at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor kept his look simple for the birthday bash. The paparazzi clicked him outside his residence in monochrome attire. He wore a baggy white tank top styled with a black half-sleeve shirt featuring an open front with button closures and a relaxed fitting. He styled it with matching black pants, chunky sneakers, a watch, a sleek chain, a rugged beard, and a backswept hairdo.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora never disappoints with her sartorial choices, whether she is on the red carpet, attending an award show, doing a photoshoot or enjoying a casual outing. Malaika slipped into a printed bodycon maxi dress to celebrate her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor's birthday. She chose a sleeveless ensemble featuring grey, red and yellow print, a round neckline, a side thigh-high slit, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-length hem. She styled the outfit with peep-toe high-heel boots, a box clutch, a gold chain link choker, a centre-parted sleek bun, and minimal makeup.

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor attended her brother Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash in a bright sunshine yellow dress featuring puffed sleeves with a cinched design, a plunging V neckline, fitted detail under the bust, lace embroidery done on the overlay, a flowy silhouette, and a midi hem length. She wore the ensemble with tan sandals, a matching shoulder bag, hoop earrings, a messy hairdo, and minimal makeup.

Khushi Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Akshay Marwah and Rohan Thakkar at Arjun Kapoor's bash. (Instagran)

Khushi Kapoor chose a stunning floral mini dress for her brother Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash. She slipped into an off-the-shoulder ensemble featuring floral patterns in pink, blue, green and red hues, a smocked neck and waist, a pleated skirt, and a fitted bust. She wore the dress with a centre-parted hairdo, a sleek watch, hoops, and dewy glam picks.