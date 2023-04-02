Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / NMACC: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, couples who stole the show

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Apr 02, 2023 12:36 PM IST

NMACC Day 2: Celebrity couples like Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, and more stars attended the Gala. See who stole the show.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has become the talk of the town as renowned national and international personalities attended the Gala. The Day 2 of the event saw a fashion exhibit, 'India in Fashion', performances by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh, and stellar pink-carpet looks by celebrities. Your favourite Bollywood couples also made heads turn with their gorgeous looks and chemistry. So, here's a look at our favourite celebrity couple looks from last night.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor at NMACC. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
(Also Read | NMACC Gala: Rekha, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Disha Patani to Suhana Khan, stars who ditched gowns for stunning sarees)

Couples who stole the show at NMACC Day 2

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan brought royalty and glamour with their stunning appearance at the NMACC Gala Day 2. While Kareena looked resplendent in a black gown, Saif complemented his wife in a tailored black bandhgala sherwani, white pants, black dress shoes, a white pocket square, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo. Kareena's gown features a stunning structured detail on the neck and shimmering embellishments.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left everyone swooning with their red-carpet chemistry and stellar sartorial choices. While Priyanka wore a reimagined silk saree gown by Amit Aggarwal, Nick chose a black blazer, shirt and pants set by Manish Malhotra. Priyanka's styled the multi-coloured brocade drape and bandeau blouse with open locks, Bulgari jewels, and bold makeup.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora brought high-octane glamour with Arjun Kapoor, who complemented her in a dapper look, at the NMACC Gala. She chose a Rahul Mishra embellished bodysuit with a fringed cape, gemstone-adorned jewels, bold makeup, and a half-tied hairdo. Meanwhile, Arjun went shirtless in a black blazer and blazer, accessorised with a sleek chain, watch, rings, rugged beard, and backswept hairstyle.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad also attended the star-studded fashion event. While Hrithik wore a black jacket, ribbed kurta, pants, dress shoes and accessories, Saba complemented him in a bright red brocade reimagined saree gown featuring a plunging neckline and a long train at the back.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's date-night look at the NMACC should inspire your wedding season wardrobe. Mira chose a gorgeous black embroidered Anamika Khanna skirt and blouse set, and Shahid complemented her in a white printed blazer, pants and a shirt set. Mira accessorised her ensemble with statement-making jewels, a box clutch, heels, minimal makeup, and open locks.

kareena kapoor saif ali khan malaika arora arjun kapoor hrithik roshan saba azad + 4 more
Monday, April 03, 2023
