Malaika Arora practises 'stress-relieving yoga pose' for effective hip opening and flexibility in new video: Watch

It's not an uncommon fact that Malaika Arora is a force of fitness. When Malaika works out at the gym, her mantra is consistency, facing challenges, and continuance. The star also feeds fitness inspiration to her followers by sharing an inside peek into her robust wellness journey in a series of social media posts. Her latest post shows her doing a great stress-relieving pose to open up her hips, achieve flexibility and more. Scroll ahead to find out which pose she practised. Malaika Arora practises a 'stress-relieving yoga pose' in new workout video. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora practises a great stress-relieving pose

Malaika Arora's Monday Fitness Motivation post featured a video of the star doing the Ardha Kapotasan or the Half Pigeon Pose. Malaika dropped the clip with a lengthy caption explaining the benefits of the asana. She wrote, “Good morning Divas. Today practise a great stress-relieving pose with me. Half Pigeon Pose, known as Ardha Kapotasana, is an effective hip opening asana that helps in improving and maintaining your hip flexibility. This pose releases any stiffness or tension in the back and deep stretches the lower body muscles. If you've had an overwhelming day, practise this pose to end your day by grounding yourself and embracing still in chaos. It will calm your nerves and relax you thoroughly.”

The video shows Malaika, dressed in a grey sports bra and gym tights, sitting on her yoga mat in the Half Pigeon Pose or the Ardha Kapotasana. The star bent her upper body backwards to stretch her spine while folding one leg in the front, extending the opposite leg back with the knee and foot squared to the earth and hands placed on the floor on either side.

Benefits of Half Pigeon Pose

Half Pigeon Pose or Ardha Kapotasana stretches the thighs, hamstrings, and groin, stimulates the abdominal organs, opens the shoulders and chest, increases the flexibility of the hip flexors and lower back muscles, supports digestion, and gives a deep stretch to the body.