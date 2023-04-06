Malaika Arora practises Revolved Chair Pose in new pic. Here's why you should add the yoga asana to your routine

Malaika Arora is one of the few public figures who practices what she preaches - wellness and fitness. The star has carved out a niche for herself as a fitness enthusiast and her exercise regimen has a cult-like fan following, especially from people who prefer a holistic and well-rounded workout over a goal-oriented regimen. Though she tries her hands at different workout routines, Malaika's secret to staying in shape is her dedication towards yoga. She keeps posting videos and pictures of herself practising different yoga asanas. And her most recent post will inspire you to get mid-week workouts checked off your list. Keep scrolling to see the pose she did. Malaika Arora practises Revolved Chair Pose in new workout picture.(Instagram)

Malaika Arora tries a new yoga asana

The Instagram handle of Diva Yoga shared a picture of Malaika Arora practising the Revolved Chair Pose or the Parivrtta Utkatasana. In the image, Malaika did the asana by getting into the mountain pose, bending her knees, sitting back, bringing her body forward, and twisting her torso sideways to look upwards while joining her hands. The star nailed the yoga pose dresses in a blush pink sports bra and printed yoga tights. The post also revealed some benefits of doing the asana. Keep scrolling to read the caption.

"Practise the Revolved Chair Pose/Parivrtta Utkatasana to experience the benefits - Toned back muscles, open upper body, strengthened lower body, improved focus, and improved joint range of motion," the caption said.

Revolved Chair Pose or the Parivrtta Utkatasana Benefits:

Apart from the benefits mentioned above, Revolved Chair Pose or the Parivrtta Utkatasana engages your legs, upper back, lower back, shoulders, hamstrings, hips, glutes, and feet. This pose elongates and lengthens the back and can help improve your core muscles and strength. It can also help relieve stiffness in your shoulders, back, arms, and legs.