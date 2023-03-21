Malaika Arora in neon bikini, see-through dress and no makeup has a blast in Goa with her friends

Malaika Arora recently jetted off to Goa to support her fashion designer friend Vikram Phadnis. Malaika walked the ramp and turned showstopper for Vikram's show in Goa, where he showcased his latest collection. The star even chilled amid the scenic beaches and splendid tropical weather with her gang and posted pictures and videos on Instagram. The post shows Malaika and her friends taking a mirror selfie. Her beach outfit, in the click, caught our eye as it is the perfect summer look you need for your upcoming beach vacation. Malaika Arora in neon bikini has a blast in Goa with her friends. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora chills in a bikini in Goa

Malaika Arora took to Instagram recently to share a picture of herself chilling with her friends in Goa. The latest image shows Malaika in a neon bikini under a see-through bodycon dress. Beach fashion is all about mixing comfort and style to create the perfect vacation outfit, in which you can go for a swim, chill at a restaurant or even hang out at local markets. Malaika's ensemble for the beach fits the bill. She posted the image with the sticker, “Good morning gorgeous.”

Screenshot of the picture Malaika Arora posted in her Instagram story. (Instagram)

Malaika's beach look features a neon green-coloured bikini set. While the bikini top has spaghetti straps, a plunging U neckline, a fitted bust and a cropped hem length, the bikini bottoms have a high-rise waist and high-leg cut-outs. She completed the beach look by wearing a see-through white midi dress over the swimsuit. It has a round neckline, full-length sleeves, ribbed design, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating Malaika's enviable frame.

Malaika styled the ensemble with black tinted sunglasses and statement rings. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses, nude lip shade, darkened brows, and a no-makeup look rounded off the glam picks with the beach ensemble.

Meanwhile, Malaika also shared pictures from a recent photoshoot. It shows the star dressed in a white ruffled shirt, an embellished black notch lapel double-breasted blazer, and a black pleated tulle midi skirt. She styled the ensemble with black killer heels, a brooch, statement rings, a messy bun, bold winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, and blushed dewy base.

What do you think of Malaika's ensembles?