Malaika Arora brings the heat as she goes shirtless in sleek yellow blazer and pants outfit for photoshoot. All pics

The three words that perfectly design Malaika Arora are - bold, sexy and ever so stylish. And this aesthetic translates into her impeccable style. The star has got all the bases covered when it comes to her sartorial choices. Even her latest photoshoot in a yellow blazer and the pants ensemble is setting the internet ablaze. It shows the star going shirtless in the stylish and funky coordinated powersuit. Read on to get a download on her outfit, and see the pictures below.

Malaika Arora goes shirtless in a yellow suit set

On March 1, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared pictures of Malaika dressed in a sunshine yellow blazer and pants ensemble with the caption, "Sunshine for daze." The monotone powersuit Malaika donned in the photoshoot is from the shelves of Dorothee Schumacher. She styled it with minimal jewels and bold makeup pics. Fans loved the stylish outfit and filled the comments section with praises for Malaika. One user wrote, "Stunning." Another commented, "Love thissss!" A fan remarked, "That sorbet yellow [heart emoji]." Check out Malaika's photos below.

Dressed in a sunshine yellow blazer and pants ensemble, Malaika went shirtless for the photoshoot. Regarding the design elements of the outfit, the blazer comes with a plunging V neckline, notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closures, pockets, buttoned cuffs, and a tailored fitting.

Malaika wore the blazer with matching pants featuring a high-rise waistline, flared straight-fitted silhouette, floor-grazing hem length, and side pockets. She accessorised the outfit with clear pointed high heels, a statement diamond ring, and a choker necklace adorned with ruby gemstones.

Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in a yellow powersuit. (Instagram)

In the end, Malaika chose a sleek high-top ponytail with stray strands sculpting her face, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, beige nail paint, darkened brows, brick-hued lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and a matte base.

What do you think of Malaika's ensemble?