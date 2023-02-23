Malaika Arora nails airport look in stylish casuals as Arjun Kapoor picks her up at the airport. Video and pics inside

Whether you're planning an escape to a tropical island or ready to take a long-awaited European holiday, airport outfits are just as important as the looks packed away inside your luggage. And no one understands this better than your favourite celebrities. Moreover, some have transformed their jet-set wardrobe to near perfection, and one of those stars is Malaika Arora. Whenever she is flying to or from Mumbai, the star always wears a comfy outfit that scores full marks on comfort and voguish style. And her most recent look is proof of the same. Check it out below.

Malaika Arora in stylish casuals at the airport

On Wednesday, the paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora as she exited the Mumbai airport, where her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, had come to pick her up. The paparazzi accounts shared her pictures and videos on Instagram. They show Malaika dressed in a stylish and comfy everyday ensemble featuring a tank top, boyfriend denim jeans, and a long coat; styled with minimal accessories and glam. Her attire is perfect for Fall weather. So, don't forget to steal tips from Malaika to amp up your layering game. Check out the snippets from the airport below.

Regarding Malaika's outfit details, she wore a white tank top featuring a scoop neckline, strap sleeves and a fitted silhouette. Malaika tucked the blouse inside dark blue-coloured boyfriend denim jeans - featuring a mid-rise waist, loose fitting and folded hems - to complete the jet-set attire.

Malaika Arora clicked at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika accessorised the stylish and comfy look with chunky white lace-up sneakers, a metal strap watch, statement rings, and black-tinted broad sunglasses. In the end, Malaika chose centre-parted open silky tresses, nude lip shade, glowing blushed base, and feathered brows for the glam picks.

Apart from Malaika's stylish ensemble, the paparazzi video shows Malaika walking out of the airport and getting inside her car. One can see Arjun Kapoor, who had come to pick her up, in the clip. Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a few years now. The couple often makes appearances together at Bollywood events and parties.