Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, AP Dhillon, and other stars turn glam game on for Kareena Kapoor's party: All pics, videos

Actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a grand bash at their residence in Mumbai last night. Kareena also celebrated her best friend Amrita Arora's birthday during the starry event. The guest list included stars like, Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor, AP Dhillon, Amrita Arora, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Karisma Kapoor, and a few other celebrities. Kareena also shared a few snippets on her Instagram stories featuring Malaika, AP Dhillon and the birthday girl Amrita. While everyone brought their best glam game to the party, we especially loved the host - Kareena, Malaika and AP Dhillon's attire. Keep scrolling to see what they wore. (Also Read | Malaika Arora's glamorous avatar in thigh-slit gown makes Farah Khan say 'Looking sexy Kameeni': All pics inside)

Kareena Kapoor's star-studded bash

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor parties with AP Dhillon, Malaika Arora and amrita Arora. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor kept the style vibe comfy and chic for the party, dressed in a printed tank top and leather pants. While the black sleeveless top features the Disney logo print, a scoop neckline, and a fitted silhouette, the black leather pants features a bodycon fitting and a high-rise waist. She accessorised the outfit with a diamond-encrusted cross pendant chain, dainty ear studs, subtle smoky eye shadow, minimal glowing makeup, nude lip shade, and open tresses. Meanwhile, Kareena captioned one of the pictures featuring AP Dhillon and her gang, "AP Dhillon in the house."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora, with Arjun Kapoor, attended Kareena Kapoor's bash dressed in an elegant bodycon ensemble. She wore a black and nude-coloured fitted bodysuit featuring long sleeves and a round neckline, styled with pantashoe (pants starting from the waist and reaching till the feet as heeled boots) from Gucci.

As for Arjun, he complemented Malaika in a black sweatshirt, pants, beanie cap, nerdy glasses, and chunky sneakers.

AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon arrived at Kareena Kapoor's bash in a coordinated shorts and shirt set, nailing an athleisure style statement. He chose a collared button-up top with half sleeves and teamed it with matching shorts, sneakers, and a sleek watch. He complemented the outfit with his rugged beard and messy hairdo.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor at Kareena Kapoor's bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor looked lovely as she arrived for her sister's house party, dressed in a floral printed mini dress with full-length sleeves and frilled trims. She styled the ensemble with ankle-high high-heel boots, a shoulder bag, bold makeup picks, and a sleek hairstyle.