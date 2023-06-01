Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi, stars who slayed in pearl blouse proving it is hottest trend of the season

Pearls are having a big fashion moment on national and international red carpets. Your favourite celebrities and fashionistas are incorporating these shiny adornments into their wardrobes. From Alia Bhatt wearing over lakh pearl embellishments on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet to Deepika Padukone making heads turn with her pearl blouse at Cannes 2022, pearls are everywhere. Moreover, in a recent post, the anonymous fashion Instagram account Diet Sabya called 'pearls the new sequins'. The biggest trend amid this love for pearls is wearing them as a blouse. Yes, you read that right. So, we decided to list the celebrities who wore the season's hottest trend and truly nailed the statement. Scroll through to check out our list. Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and Nora Fatehi look glamorous in pearl blouse. (Instagram)

Celebrities nail the pearl blouse look

Kriti Sanon at IIFA

Kriti Sanon attended the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi along with several other celebrities. The star draped herself in a Manish Malhotra vintage white silk-satin saree embellished in shiny pearls for the occasion. She wore the six yards with a unique pearl blouse featuring a high neck, draped sleeves, thousands of pearl strings draping her bust, and an asymmetrical hemline.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes

Deepika Padukone attended the Cannes Film Festival 2022 as an esteemed jury member at the prestigious event and walked the red carpet multiple times. On one occasion, Deepika represented India in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla off-white saree featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles. She wore it with a bustier blouse adorned in pearls and crystals and topped with a spectacular, hand-embroidered, statement pearl collar. Deepika's look soon became the talk of the two, with many fashion enthusiasts recreating the sartorial moment.

Nora Fatehi for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Nora Fatehi did a photoshoot with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, dressed in a mesmerising bustier and a thigh-high slit satin dhoti skirt. While the seductive blouse features a pearl and crystal embroidered collar with tassels on the shoulder pads, a plunging neckline, and a fitted bust, the chamois dhoti comes with a pearl embroidered belt and a flowy train.

Janhvi Kapoor at NMACC

Janhvi Kapoor attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring a Chikankari embroidered skirt, pearl-embellished blouse and a matching Chikan-embroidered cape jacket. The pearl blouse became the highlight of her look with the dangling embellishments, a cropped hem, and a plunging halter neckline. She styled it with a choker necklace, striking makeup, and a sleek hairdo.

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian transformed into a pearly wonderland at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a Schiaparelli ensemble by Creative Director Daniel Roseberry. Kim's Met Gala outfit featured 50,000 pearls - adorned in strings - covering her decolletage and legs and embellished over a nude-coloured bodysuit. She styled the figure-fitted look with a cape jacket featuring a long train and exaggerated sleeves.

Sharvari Wagh at NMACC

Sharvari Wagh also attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in a pearl-embellished ensemble from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The star wore a pearl concept blouse - hand embroidered with pearls, crystals and sequins; featuring a plunge sweetheart neckline, a cropped silhouette, and a structured exaggerated sleeve decorated with drop pearls and crystals. She paired it with a tulle-textured white saree enhanced with pearls and crystals.