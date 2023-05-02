Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt debuts with a Chanel bride-inspired Prabal Gurung white gown to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt debuts with a Chanel bride-inspired Prabal Gurung white gown to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
May 02, 2023 05:09 AM IST

Alia Bhatt made her debut at Met Gala 2023. She wore a Chanel bride-inspired Prabal Gurung white gown as a perfect nod to Karl Lagerfeld.

The fashion's biggest night - Met Gala - is here. This year, your favourite stars will be celebrating the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' with looks inspired by the iconic designer's work. Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most anticipated debutants of the night - arrived at the Met Ball as designer Prabal Gurung's muse. And they gave a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld with a gown that took inspiration from his unforgettable Chanel bride collection. Keep scrolling as we share pictures from Alia's night out at the Met Gala.

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt debuts with a Chanel bride-inspired Prabal Gurung white gown at Met Gala. (AP, Reuters)
Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt debuts with a Chanel bride-inspired Prabal Gurung white gown at Met Gala. (AP, Reuters)

(Also Read | Met Gala 2023: A look at Alia Bhatt's best red carpet looks before fashion's biggest night on first Monday of May)

Alia Bhatt makes her debut at the Met Gala

On Monday night (Tuesday IST), Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet at the Met Gala for the very first time. Alia posed for the paparazzi on the iconic stairs of The Met Museum dressed in a bridal white gown created by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The long train, corseted finish and the pristine white shade of Alia's ensemble took inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's unforgettable and unmissable bridal collection at the luxury house of Chanel. It is a perfect nod to the late designer as the Met Gala celebrates him this year with an exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Read our download on Alia's look below.

Alia's white gown for the ball features a wide plunging U neckline and back, a corseted bodice hugging her bust, cinched waistline defining her svelte frame, a layered tulle skirt, and a floor-sweeping train at the back covering the Met Gala red carpet. The ensemble comes decorated in hand-embroidered white pearls all over.

Alia teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. In the end, Alia chose to style her bridal look with a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt met gala prabal gurung karl lagerfeld + 2 more
alia bhatt met gala prabal gurung karl lagerfeld + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out