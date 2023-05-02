Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt debuts with a Chanel bride-inspired Prabal Gurung white gown to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

The fashion's biggest night - Met Gala - is here. This year, your favourite stars will be celebrating the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' with looks inspired by the iconic designer's work. Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most anticipated debutants of the night - arrived at the Met Ball as designer Prabal Gurung's muse. And they gave a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld with a gown that took inspiration from his unforgettable Chanel bride collection. Keep scrolling as we share pictures from Alia's night out at the Met Gala. Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt debuts with a Chanel bride-inspired Prabal Gurung white gown at Met Gala. (AP, Reuters)

Alia Bhatt makes her debut at the Met Gala

On Monday night (Tuesday IST), Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet at the Met Gala for the very first time. Alia posed for the paparazzi on the iconic stairs of The Met Museum dressed in a bridal white gown created by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The long train, corseted finish and the pristine white shade of Alia's ensemble took inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's unforgettable and unmissable bridal collection at the luxury house of Chanel. It is a perfect nod to the late designer as the Met Gala celebrates him this year with an exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Read our download on Alia's look below.

Alia's white gown for the ball features a wide plunging U neckline and back, a corseted bodice hugging her bust, cinched waistline defining her svelte frame, a layered tulle skirt, and a floor-sweeping train at the back covering the Met Gala red carpet. The ensemble comes decorated in hand-embroidered white pearls all over.

Alia teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. In the end, Alia chose to style her bridal look with a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.