Met Gala 2023: When Priyanka Chopra wore THE trench coat with Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone went backless for their debut

The Met Gala is an annual event held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, it falls on May 1 (May 2 IST). Touted as fashion's biggest night, the Met Ball sees prominent names from the entertainment industry, young creatives, and even politicians walk the red carpet (which is not always red!). Even Bollywood celebrities in the past have attended the fashion extravaganza - including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. However, this year, Deepika is not scheduled to appear at the event. Priyanka Chopra will attend the Met Gala. As we count down the days leading up to the occasion, we decided to look back to when these two divas debuted at the Met in 2017. While Priyanka Chopra wore 'the' Ralph Lauren trench coat with her now-husband Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone wore a backless Tommy Hilfiger dress. Priyanka Chopra, with Nick Jonas, and Deepika Padukone at their Met Gala debut in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala debut with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut with Nick Jonas in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017. Priyanka arrived at her first Met Ball in a trailing trench coat with her future husband. The couple first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and caught up for drinks at the Carlyle before making an entrance on the steps of the Met. While both the stars chose Ralph Lauren - who designed looks for their white wedding in 2018 - Priyanka's gown became the talk of the town and soon became one of the most meme-worthy ensembles from the fashion extravaganza.

Priyanka's unmissable and unforgettable Ralph Lauren trench coat-gown featured décolletage-flaunting raised collars and plunging neckline, a risqué front slit, and an exaggerated train. She wore it with simple black boots, metallic sculptural hoops, dark brown lip shade, a messy top bun, smoky eyes, feathered brows, and striking makeup.

Deepika Padukone's Met Gala debut in a backless dress

Deepika Padukone made her debut at Met Gala in 2017.

Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017, around the time she had made the transition from Bollywood to Hollywood with Vin Diesel's xXx: Return of Xander Cage. For the occasion, Deepika chose an ethereal pearl-white gown that leaned toward the poetic side of the Costume Institute's 2017 theme - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.

The all-American designer Tommy Hilfiger designed Deepika's ensemble for the night. She wore an ethereal and nearly revealing gown featuring a low-slung V neckline, a fully backless detail hugging her hips, broad straps embellished with diamantes, a figure-skimming silhouette, and side slits. She styled the ensemble with a centre-parted chignon topped by a constellation of glittering diamond ornaments, dangling earrings, high heels, striking makeup, and glossy nude lip shade.

