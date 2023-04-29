Met Gala 2023: Met Gala or the Met Ball for this year is all set to be held. The special time of the year is here, and fashion lovers are waiting with bated breath to see their favourite celebrities in stunning ensembles and set the fashion bar higher than before. One of the most prestigious fashion events, Met Gala is a fundraiser gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Celebrities across various professional spheres, including film, television, fashion, music, theatre, politics and sports are invited for Met Gala every year to walk the red carpet. The theme for this year’s Met Gala is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Best dressed stars from Met Gala 2022(Getty Images)

The Met Gala for this year is slated to be held on May 1. As we gear up to witness another year of amazing red carpet looks, here’s a lookback to last year’s Met gala and how celebrities owned the red carpet with their sartorial looks.

The theme of Met Gala 2022 was Gilded glamour, white tie. Let’s take a look at the best dressed stars from Met Gala 2022:

Naomi Campbell: Naomi Campbell decked up in a back and silver ensemble and painted the red carpet in glitter vibes. The ankle-length gown came with a closed neckline, quarter sleeves with frill details, and embellishments in shades of silver throughout. The actor’s glitter makeup matched the vibes and stole the show.

Naomi Campbell looked like a queen in black and silver.(Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian: Kim chose an ivory white bodycon gown with silver embellishment details. The sleeveless gown came with a plunging neckline and Kim further teamed it with a white fur jacket. In statement diamond danglers and minimal makeup, Kim looked ravishing as ever.

Kim Kardashian chose the ivory white bodycon gown.(Getty Images)

Emma Stone: Emma looked like an angel in white as she kept her look minimal in a short white dress. The dress featured corset details, a plunging neckline, see-through mesh patterns at the shoulders, and fur details at the borders. In white platform heels, Emma Stone aced the red-carpet look.

Emma Stone kept it minimal in a shoort white dress.(Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker: Sarah exuded Carrie Bradshaw vibes in a monochrome ball gown with a long train. Sarah’s elaborate purple and black headgear stole the show and how!

Sarah Jessica Parker's headgear stole the show.(Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson: Dakota played muse to Gucci and picked a bodycon jumpsuit with silver sequin details throughout. The bodycon suit hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. In classic black stilettos, she completed her look.

Dakota Johnson looked ethereal.(Getty Images)

