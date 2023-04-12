Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alia Bhatt will make her Met Gala debut in May 2023. All details inside

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Met Gala 2023: After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt will debut at the Met Gala. The actor will attend the grand fashion event on May 1, 2023.

We have exciting news for all the Alia Bhatt fans. The Bollywood actor will make her Met Gala debut this year, according to the media reports. Alia will walk the red carpet at one of the most coveted annual fashion events that takes place annually on the first Monday of May. The star's grand debut will be ahead of her Hollywood film debut with the action thriller Heart of Stone. Keep scrolling to know all the details of her Met Gala appearance.

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Met Gala debut in May 2023. (Instagram)
Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut

The Met Gala is one of the world's biggest fashion events cum fundraisers. It will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 1. The theme for this year's Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. It celebrates the legacy of fashion designer Karl Otto Lagerfeld, who served as the creative director of the couture house Chanel. For the big event, Alia will wear a custom design by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. Alia's debut comes after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who have also made a huge mark for themselves internationally.

Met Gala Explained

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising benefit hosted for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars and young creatives who walk the red carpet in their unique ensembles. Over the years, it has come to be renowned as the world's most prestigious fashion event and an invitation is highly sought after. Only a few Indian celebrities have graced the event, and soon, Alia will join the list.

The Met Gala is known for all the extravagant and outlandish fashion choices every year - think Blake Lively's Versace gown that took inspiration from New York City architecture or Priyanka Chopra's trench coat gown that inspired several memes. We can't wait to see what Alia has in store.

alia bhatt met gala karl lagerfeld metropolitan museum of art + 2 more
