Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra's 3 looks that broke the internet, from first date with Nick Jonas to Dior couture gown

The Met Gala Monday is almost here. This year it falls on May 1 (May 2 IST). As we count down the hours to fashion's biggest night, we are remembering all the iconic looks from the past. And the list wouldn't be complete without Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala appearances. Priyanka is all set to walk the stairs of The Met Museum, and fans are excited to see what she wears to nail the theme - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Undoubtedly, Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala appearances have always been legendary. Priyanka always brings her best fashion game forward to prove her fashion prowess at the world's biggest red carpet event. Here's a look at her three looks from 2017, 2018 and 2019 that turned the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood queen into the star at fashion's biggest night outs. Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra's three Met Gala looks that broke the internet.

Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala looks

Met Gala 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2019.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Met Gala's 2019 theme - Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - with Nick Jonas. The couple attended the ball as husband and wife and pulled out all the stops for the red carpet by coordinating in silvery ornate ensembles. Priyanka chose a frothy grey Dior haute couture number with cage detailing on the corset, multicoloured feathers at the hem, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a feather-adorned cape on the back. She completed the stand-out look with bold fuchsia eyeshadow, white eyeliner, frosted lashes, bold berry lipstick, face gems, and teased hair finished off with a sky-high crown.

Met Gala 2018

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018.

'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' was the theme for the 2018 Met Gala. Priyanka Chopra looked exquisite as she walked the beige carpet at the Met Ball dressed in an otherwordly custom Ralph Lauren maroon and gold dress. It drew inspiration from Madonna with a touch of baroque. The gown, embellished for over 250 hours with crystals and beadwork, was embroidered in India. Priyanka's velvet ensemble featured a strapless square neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a gold beaded hood worn on the head - extending into a floor-sweeping cape. She styled the ensemble with Cartier jewels, bold red lips, a sleek hairdo, and striking makeup.

Met Gala 2017

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2017

The theme for Met Gala 2017 - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between - examined the work of fashion designer Rei Kawakubo, known for her avant-garde designs. Priyanka Chopra arrived at the Gala with Nick Jonas. And she translated the theme through her unforgettable and internet-breaking Ralph Lauren trench coat gown. The Met Ball became special for two reasons - it was Nick and Priyanka's first public outing before they became a couple, and Ralph Lauren designed the looks for their white wedding in 2018.

Priyanka's unmissable trench coat gown featured décolletage-flaunting raised collars and plunging neckline, a risqué front slit, and an exaggerated train. She wore it with simple black boots, metallic sculptural hoops, dark brown lip shade, a messy top bun, smoky eyes, feathered brows, and striking makeup.