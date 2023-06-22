Deepika Padukone successfully nails the Extended Puppy Pose in her World Yoga Day post. Here's why you should try it

Bollywood actors marked International Yoga Day by sharing pictures and videos of themselves practising various yoga asanas. From Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan and her family, Saif Ali Khan and his son Jeh, Alaya F, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Hina Khan, and more stars marked the Yoga Day and shared snippets of themselves doing yoga. Deepika Padukone was one of them. She posted a picture of herself doing the Extended Puppy Pose. Deepika Padukone successfully nails the Extended Puppy Pose in her World Yoga Day post. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone celebrated World Yoga Day on June 21 by posting a picture of herself doing yoga. Deepika did the deep backbend pose called the Extended Puppy Pose or Uttana Shishosana by supporting her body on her knees and extending her upper body while raising her torso, hips and thighs in the air and resting her arms and chin on the floor. Meanwhile, the star did not reveal the pose's name to her fans and tested their knowledge by captioning the post, "How many of you know what this asana is called? #worldyogaday." Check out Deepika's picture below.

After Deepika posted the picture of herself doing the Extended Puppy Pose, fans rushed to the comments section to guess the answer. While many got it right, including Alia Bhatt, others had funny answers. Alia wrote, "Puppy pose [Nerd face emoji]." a fan commented, "Is it 'Bed k neeche chappal phasi' aasan?" However, another fan got it wrong and wrote, "Downward Dog pose [heart emoji] so relaxing!" Another fan quipped, "Deepikasana." Did you know the name of the asana?

Extended Puppy Pose Benefits:

The Extended Puppy Pose stretches the spine and shoulders, calms the mind, improves spine flexibility, relieves chronic stress, tension and insomnia symptoms, and strengthens and stretches the arms, hips, and upper back.

Will you try this yoga pose?