International Yoga Day: Deepika Padukone drops post-yoga selfies; Soha Ali Khan does yoga with Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu

Deepika Padukone and Soha Ali Khan, with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, celebrated International Yoga Day today. Since 2015, people mark Yoga Day all across the globe with fervour. On the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, Bollywood celebrities are also observing the day by sharing snippets of themselves and their loved ones practising this ancient tradition, including Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Hansika Motwani, Alaya F, and more celebs. Check out how Deepika Padukone and Soha Ali Khan marked this special occasion. Deepika Padukone drops post-yoga selfies, Soha Ali Khan does yoga with Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu to celebrate International Yoga Day. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's post-yoga selfies

Deepika Padukone began her yoga journey while filming for her film Gehraiyaan in which she played the character of a yoga instructor. Celebrity instructor Anshuka Parwani trained Deepika for the movie, and today, she shared post-workout selfies with the actor to mark International Yoga Day. "Happy Happy Yoga Day from my DP @deepikapadukone and me [heart emoji]. Celebrating this beautiful day with this gorgeous Yogini #IDY2023 #InternationalDayOfYoga2023 #DeepikaPadukone," Anshuka captioned the post. Check it out below.

Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu's Yoga Day celebration

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of themselves and their daughter, Inaaya, celebrating International Yoga Day 2023. "Yoga se hi Hoga #happyinternationalyogaday," they captioned the post. The picture shows Soha, Kunal and Inaaya doing three different asanas - Inaaya did Wheel Pose or Chakrasana, Soha did Vrikshasana or Tree Pose, and Kunnal practised a variation of the Warrior III Pose.

Alaya F's Yoga Day post

Meanwhile, Alaya F also marked Yoga Day by sharing a video of herself doing a yoga flow routine. "Celebrate the power of yoga to unite and transform! An opportunity to connect with your mind, body, and spirit. Happy International Yoga Day," she captioned the video. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, this year's Yoga Day theme is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which beautifully encapsulates our collective aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One Future."