Happy International Yoga Day: Jeh and Saif Ali Khan do yoga in Kareena Kapoor's post, she says 'It all starts on mat'

Bollywood celebrities marked International Yoga Day by sharing what the ancient Indian tradition means to them or snippets of themselves practising asanas for their well-being. However, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Yoga Day post had an adorable twist. Instead of sharing a picture of herself doing yoga, Kareena posted a glimpse of her family's workout session featuring Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh) and Taimur Ali Khan. Scroll through to check out Kareena's post. Happy International Yoga Day: Jeh and Saif Ali Khan do yoga in Kareena Kapoor's post. (Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan and Jeh do yoga in Kareena's Yoga Day post

On International Yoga Day 2023, Kareena Kapoor shared pictures of her family's yoga session on Instagram with the caption, "IT All starts on the MAT...[star and angel emoji]. Heal [heart emoji] Inspire [heart emoji] Love [heart emoji]. Happy International Yoga Day...#Keep Moving..." The post features two pictures of Saif, Jeh and Taimur. Check it out below for your dose of fitness inspiration from the father-son duo.

The first picture shows Saif and Jeh doing the plank yoga pose or the Phalakasana while Taimur - wearing gloves on his hands -works out on a punching stand. The second picture shows the father-son duo lying on the mat with their hand behind their head and legs in the air.

Fans comment on Kareena's post

Fans loved Kareena's adorable Yoga Day post and dropped comments under the pictures. One fan wrote, "Too cute." Another fan commented, "Jeh looks like baby kareena." A user remarked, "This is so adorable." A few other users wished her 'Happy Yoga Day' and dropped heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor's love for yoga

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor often shares glimpses of her workout routine - featuring yoga asanas - with followers on social media. In an interview, Kareena once said, "Yoga is very inclusive, and all one needs is the zeal to commit. For me, yoga is a wholesome approach to wellness that impacts mind, body, and soul, and there is no prerequisite to begin yoga."