Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday's no-makeup look and comfy fits are the inspiration your summer styling needs: Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday's no-makeup look and comfy fits are the inspiration your summer styling needs: Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Jun 11, 2023 10:43 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday's comfy fits and no-makeup look are the inspiration you need for your summer styling needs. See the snippets inside.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday are here to serve some summer-inspired styling tips with the latest fits they wore during an outing in Mumbai. While Kareena stepped out into the bay for a work schedule, Ananya got clicked by the paparazzi while arriving at the airport to catch a flight. The stars wore minimalistic ensembles for the occasion and styled them with striking accessories and a no-makeup look. Scroll through to check out the snippets.

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday opt for no-makeup look and comfy fits. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday opt for no-makeup look and comfy fits. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

(Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan drop uber-cool summer fashion goals for couples and you should take notes)

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday's off-duty looks for summer

Summers mean dressing up comfy and stylish, like Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday on their recent outings in Mumbai. The two stars have a penchant for investing in easy-to-wear trans-seasonal separates. They love to keep things fuss-free and have been spotted on numerous occasions dressed in roomy dresses, baggy sweat sets and comfy athleisure. This time while Kareena chose a co-ord shirt and pants, Ananya wore a cropped tee and denim jeans. Check it out below.

Kareena's outfit comes in a summer-ready olive green shade featuring a collared shirt and pants. While the blouse has front button closures, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a front patch pocket, the bottoms come with a straight-leg fitting and a mid-rise waistline.

Kareena styled the ensemble with white embellished loafers and black-tinted sunglasses. Lastly, she chose a back-swept high updo, nude glossy lips, dewy blushed skin, and no makeup on the face to give a finishing touch.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday chose a white printed tee featuring a round neckline, short sleeves, cropped hem length, and a fitted silhouette. She styled the top with blue denim jeans featuring a high-rise waist, distressed design, straight-leg fitting, and cropped ankle length.

Ananya accessorised her airport look with chunky white sneakers with a colourful sole and an LV × YK Neverfull MM bag from the new Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collection. In the end, Ananya chose a centre-parted low bun, dewy skin, and a no-makeup look for the finishing touch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor ananya panday summer wardrobe fashion trends + 2 more
kareena kapoor ananya panday summer wardrobe fashion trends + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out