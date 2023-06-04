Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan drop uber-cool summer fashion goals for couples and you should take notes

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan stepped out in Mumbai today for an outing with their boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The paparazzi clicked the family during their lunch outing and shared pictures and videos on social media. Kareena and Saif chose breezy outfits for the occasion, serving uber-cool summer fashion goals for couples. Keep scrolling to see what they wore and take some notes. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoy an outing with Taimur and Jeh in summer-ready outfits. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoy a lunch outing

The paparazzi pictures and video show Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan stepping out of their car and heading inside a building. The couple also posed for the cameras and greeted the media. While Saif chose a printed shirt and denim set, Kareena took inspiration from Gen-Z for her day-out look featuring a printed tee and cargo pants. She styled her ensemble with striking accessories and glam picks. Check out the snippets below.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan drop summer fashion goals for couples. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena wore a white T-shirt featuring a multi-coloured heart print, round neckline, half-length sleeves, and a snug fitting. She tucked it halfway inside greyish-black coloured cargo pants featuring a high-rise waist, a baggy silhouette, a quirky yellow pattern on the front, and a floor-grazing cinched hem.

Kareena accessorised her summer-ready outfit with chunky white sneakers, black-tinted sunnies, patterned gold hoop earrings, stacked bracelets, and a mini top handle Hermès Birkin bag. Lastly, open tresses, rose-hued lip shade, and dewy rouged skin gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Saif complemented his wife in a red-coloured Hawaiin printed shirt featuring notch lapel collars, half sleeves, front button closures, and a relaxed fit. He rounded off the look with baggy denim jeans, suede Chelsea boots, sunnies, a rugged beard, and a back-swept hairdo.

What do you think of Kareena and Saif's summer-ready look?