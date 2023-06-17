Another day, another slay by Kareena Kapoor in all-white cotton summer outfit and no makeup, will you steal this look?

Summers are here, and so far, Kareena Kapoor Khan has served totally steal-worthy outfit inspirations to glam up our wardrobe for the warm season. While Kareena has been known for being a fashion icon for generations with her red carpet and on-screen appearances, Kareena's off-duty style statements always win our hearts. They are comfy, elegant, and non-fussy at the same time. And this latest look for an outing also backs our claim. Kareena Kapoor in all-white cotton summer outfit and no makeup looks gorgeous. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor gets clicked in all-white cotton summer outfit and no makeup

The paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor outside her residence today in Mumbai. A paparazzi page even shared her video on Instagram and captioned it, "Another day, another coffee, another stylish casual outfit and another dose of Bebo." And we agree. The video shows Kareena stepping out of her home in a trendy white relaxed shirt and pants set and greeting the media before entering her car. Scroll through to see her snippets and read our download on the look.

Kareena Kapoor gets clicked in all-white cotton summer outfit and no makeup. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor's summer look decoded

There's no better way to feel comfy while enjoying summer than wearing an all-white outfit. Kareena understands the same. She wore a monotone shirt and pants set for her outing. The blouse features a collared neckline, front button closures with a plunging neck, full-length sleeves, a high-low hem, and an oversized fitting.

Kareena's pants feature a high-rise waist, a breezy silhouette, and a straight-leg fit. The star styled her monotone look with printed slip-on sandals and black tinted sunglasses. Lastly, a pulled-back ponytail, rose-tinted dewy skin, glossy lips, and no makeup completed her glam picks.

Will you steal her look?

On the work front

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has several projects lined up in the future. She is currently working on The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film, based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.