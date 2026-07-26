Think Mexican food is just spicy and Tex-Mex bowls? Here's your guide to authentic Mexican cuisine

If your idea of Mexican food in India starts with a mountain of cheesy nachos, moves on to a crunchy taco shell, and ends with an overstuffed burrito, you're certainly not alone. For most of us, Mexico arrived on our plates through Tex-Mex menus. But here's the twist: much of what we've come to think of as Mexican food isn't actually Mexican.

But that's changing now.

As authentic Mexican restaurants find a growing audience in India, diners are becoming more curious than ever about the cuisine's true identity. Today, people are discovering that Mexican food isn't just about heat and cheese. But about centuries-old culinary tradition built on fresh ingredients, regional diversity, complex chillies, fermentation and techniques that feel surprisingly familiar to the Indian palate.

“Mexican food always had a natural connection with Indian diners because both cuisines love spice, acidity, smoke, texture and big flavours. What is changing now is that people are becoming more curious beyond just tacos, nachos and Tex-Mex. They want to understand the culture, the street food, the ingredients and the way the food is meant to be enjoyed,” shares Chef Ashish Sharma, who, along with Chef Shamsul Wahid, is currently on a mission to introduce Indians to the true flavours of Mexico through the month-long Mela Mexicana festival at all SOCIAL outlets. The festival, organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico in India, celebrates the rich and diverse flavours of Mexico.

So, before you head out for your next taco night, chefs Shamsul Wahid and Ashish Sharma share a guide to understanding what authentic Mexican food is, and what it definitely isn't.

* Ditch the ‘hard-shell’ delusion One of the biggest misconceptions is the belief that every taco comes in a crunchy shell. "There is no such thing as hard-shell tacos," chef Shamsul Wahid says, adding, “We have tacos and we have tostadas."

In Mexico, a taco is always soft as it is made with a warm, flexible flatbread, usually soft corn dough. It’s soft enough to wrap around meat or veggies without breaking. However, if you want that loud, crispy crunch, go for a tostada, which is a flat, crisp toasted tortilla loaded with toppings.