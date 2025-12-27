JFK, LaGuardia flight delays live updates: Latest Delta, JetBlue, Qatar, American, Southwest status today

UPDATE: More than 1,600 flights across the US had been canceled as of Friday afternoon, according to the FlightAware website. JetBlue Airways Corp. was the carrier with the most cancellations on Friday, with more than 200, according to FlightAware. That was followed by Delta Air Lines Inc. Several JetBlue flights to and from New York were delayed or canceled Friday due to the winter storm.(REUTERS)

A winter storm hit New York and surrounding areas on Friday, causing widespread flight disruptions across the region.

According to FlightAware, as of 1:15 p.m. EST, more than 4,200 flights traveling into, within, or departing the United States were delayed, while over 1,300 flights were canceled.

About half of these disruptions were concentrated at New York City airports, including LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International, and nearby Newark Liberty International in New Jersey.

The JFK Airport flight tracker reported delays and cancellations across multiple airlines, including Delta, JetBlue, Qatar, American, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific, British Airways, and Etihad.

As of 1:30 p.m. EST, FlightAware reported the highest number of cancellations among major carriers:

JetBlue: 225 cancellations

Delta Air Lines: 211 cancellations

Republic Airways: 157 cancellations

Southwest: 140 cancellations

American Airlines: 97 cancellations

NWS issues warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that New York City could see 5 to 9 inches (13–23 cm) of snow from 4 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS urged caution for travelers: "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions."

"Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded."