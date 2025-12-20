Montclair, New Jersey: NJ Transit train derailment leaves 17 injured; first details out

At least 17 people were injured in a NJ Transit train derailment in Montclair, New Jersey, on Friday, December 19. The incident took place just after 6:45 pm. Montclair, New Jersey: NJ Transit train derailment leaves 17 injured(Unsplash - representational image)

An NJ Transit spokesperson said that "two trains on the Montclair-Boonton Line reported making contact in Montclair west of Bay St. leading to a minor derailment,” as reported by CBS News. The spokesperson added that 17 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It remains unclear if only one train derailed or both.

What we know so far

Service along the Montclair Boonton Line was halted for hours on Friday after two trains made contact, causing a minor derailment. NJ Transit has shared updates on the incident in a series of X posts.

“At approximately 6:47 p.m., two trains on the Montclair-Boonton Line reported making contact in Montclair west of Bay St.. leading to a minor derailment. There are reports of 17 non-life threatening injuries,” NJ Transit wrote.

“CEO Kolluri and senior staff are on scene with NJTPD who are leading the investigation. We are waiting for NTSB to arrive on scene to conduct their investigation,” it later said, adding, “Our primary focus during this incident is the safety of our passengers, our employees and our first responders.”

NJ Transit further wrote, “Montclair Boonton Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to police activity near Bay Street. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ TRANSIT bus.”

NJ Transit, New Jersey's public transportation corporation, aims to “move New Jersey and the region by providing safe, reliable and affordable public transportation that connects people to their everyday lives, one trip at a time,” according to its website.

NJ Transit is the nation's third largest provider of bus, rail and light rail transit, the website says, adding that it covers a service area of 5,325 square miles and links major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia. The agency notably “operates an active fleet of 2,221 buses, 1,231 trains and 93 light rail vehicles,” states the website, adding, “On 253 bus routes and 12 rail lines statewide, NJ TRANSIT provides nearly 270 million passenger trips each year.”