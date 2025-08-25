Young American brutally stabbed on German train while protecting woman from harassment

An American was attacked for his act of heroism in Germany's Dresden. Police in an August 24 statement confirmed that a 21-year-old US citizen had been stabbed by a perpetrator in an altercation that ensued when he intervened upon seeing two men from a group harass female passengers on a train. The US citizen was taken to a hospital after he was attacked with a knife in Dresden. Image for representation.(Unsplash)

Cops said that both the perpetrators had fled the scene, and they managed to catch one of the two – a 21-year-old Syrian, nearby. The other person remains unidentified. Here's what to know about the good Samaritan American.

What to know about American good Samaritan

Police spokesman Thomas Geithner told German publication Bild that the American citizen had suffered multiple cuts to his face with a knife. The spokesperson also told the publication that the US citizen had been taken to a hospital by ambulance, and his life is not in any danger.

The US State Department has not issued a statement about the stabbing of the American citizen in Germany yet. Official authorities have not disclosed his identity either, but videos of the victim have been circulating on social media.

One such video, shared by one Anabel Schunke, who self-identifies as a journalist, has claimed that the victim of the attack is John Rudat. Videos of the victim in the aftermath of the attack were shared on Rudat's Instagram account as well. Rudat also commented on Schunke's post when someone called him a 'hero', thanking them for their support. Hindustan Times is not sharing the videos, owing to their graphic nature, and could not independently verify if Rudat is the victim.

Schunke, when sharing the video has thanked Rudat for his act of heroism.

Rudat's Instagram profile says he's a paramedic and a model, and his agency is Taylor Kelsaw Management. In an August 11 interview with online magazine Twisted Male Mag, Rudat shared that his hometown was in Albany, New York.

“When I’m not on fashion runways, I’m walking patients into trauma bays. I am a Paramedic and I work for multiple ambulance companies in Albany. I am also an artist and I carve masks for shamans around the world,” he shared about his life.

Rudat also said that he'd moved to Germany when he was 17 and spent a year in Dresden with his father who is German. During this time he fought “in MMA bouts across Eastern Germany, and working with the Dresden City Fire Brigade,” Rudat shared. He also stated that he'd trained in judo for ten years, wielded swords, and also had five years of Bushido training.

Meanwhile, Petr Bystron, Member of the European Parliament and part of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, shared Schunke's video of the incident and said on X "'Best Germany ever' now available also for US Citizen. Enjoy what we are experiencing on daily basis since 2015."