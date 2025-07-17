NRI in Germany called out for comparing life in India with Europe: ‘Groceries delivered in 10 minutes is not a flex’

A woman’s video comparing life in India and other European countries has received several backlashes. Social media users claimed she presented a romanticised view of India while ignoring the reality. A woman's post about India Vs Europe lifestyle has sparked a chatter online. (Instagram/@beingindianingermany)

“Before you come for me in the comments, hear me out! This video is just a response to all the negative stuff I keep seeing online about India. Yes, there are issues, but let’s not ignore the good. And no, I’m not moving back just yet… but one day? For sure!” she wrote while posting the video.

In the video, the NRI lists several things she thinks are better in India than in European countries. One of the ‘perks’ she mentions is getting groceries delivered to the doorstep. She further discusses transactions through UPI and healthcare in India.

In her clip, she also claims that India is safer when compared to other countries, narrating an incident about her purse being stolen in broad daylight.

Take a look at the video:

Social media is angry:

The NRI’s post triggered backlash, with people asking if the woman thinks India is great, then why did she leave? An individual posted, “Groceries delivered in 10 minutes is not a flex, it is the availability of cheap labour for exploitation. Even though it's fast, you need to earn much more in India to deserve the healthcare you discussed. But yes, let’s stay in our bubble because who needs reality checks?”

Another added, “Why are NRIs SOOOOO eager to glorify India? If you love INDIA so much, why aren't you here? Eh? Come back, no. Work here, no. Enjoy the LOWER SALARIES because of UPIIIIIII and ZEPTOOOO. But no, you’ll move out of India and THEN glorify the exploitation of the lower class by India, in the name of QUICK DELIVERIES. There’s something called DIGNITY OF LABOUR… ask your delivery people in Germany, and then let’s talk about the same state of that labour, in INDIA. Nationalism, while being outside, is so convenient.”

A third remarked, "India is behind in infrastructure, cleanliness and public manners. Address this, and we will be first-world.” A fourth wrote, “Go and live in an Indian village and try getting any delivery within 10 days, never mind 10 minutes.”