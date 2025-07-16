‘Wasted 10 years chasing American dream’: NRI techie forced to leave US over visa hurdles

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) tech professional, who spent the past decade working in the United States, has shared a post on Reddit expressing his frustration over being forced to leave the country due to visa issues. In the post titled “Wasted 10 years chasing American dream”, the user recounted his struggles, citing both economic recession and political factors as reasons for his return to India. An NRI techie returned to India after 10 years in the US, citing visa issues and lack of job opportunities for work visa holders.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: 'Having kids is repaying debt': IITian breaks down difference between Indian and American dream)

“I am an NRI techie working in US from last 10 years. Due to economic recession and Trump, my company won’t extend my work visa. Other companies are not taking visa holders. They only want US citizens no matter how talented and hard working Indians on work visa are,” he wrote. “Finally have to return to India. I never worked in India. How to search for jobs in India.”

The post reflects a growing sentiment among Indian professionals who have spent years building careers abroad, only to find themselves sidelined by shifting immigration policies and uncertain job markets.

Check out the post here:

Community reacts with empathy and concern

The Reddit post struck a chord with many, with users expressing sympathy and sharing similar experiences.

One commenter responded, “Hope you have saved a good corpus while working in USA. There is a possibility you cannot adapt to a working culture in India after 10 years working in USA. If possible, move to some other countries in Europe or Canada.”

Another said, “Try to stay in US till you have the chance. I returned to India and working conditions here are horrible. I regret every waking morning.”

A user added, “The worst part is, in India, companies may not value your foreign experience either. But hang in there.”

(Also read: ‘The new American dream’: Meet the US expat who built a $23M food business in India)

Another reaction noted, “You’re not alone. Many of us are quietly returning. The system isn’t built for us.”

“For jobs in india, most jobs are on LinkedIn (there are a lot who won't respond or those jobs might not be open but still it's the main app)” someone suggested, while another added, “Join Indian tech LinkedIn groups. You’ll find opportunities.”

A final comment summed it up: “It’s sad, but sometimes chasing the dream comes at a cost. At least you’re coming home with experience.”