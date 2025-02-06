'Having kids is repaying debt': IITian breaks down difference between Indian and American dream

An IIT Bombay graduate shared his insights about the difference between the American dreams and the Indian version of it on social media igniting a debate over which version is better. The man explained how the American dream differs from the Indian dream in terms of family.(Representational)

The IITian said that the one main difference between the American Dream, which refers to the belief that every person has the freedom and opportunity to attain a better life, and an Indian's version of it is what 'family' means to each.

"One difference between the American Dream and the Indian Dream is what 'family' means. Ask a middle-aged American man what family is, and he will point to his wife and kids. Ask a middle-aged Indian man what family is, and he will point first to his parents, then wife's parents, and then his wife and kids," he said.

Debt to parents

The man added that the difference between the two way of living life is also the greater feeling of working for your parents or children in India as compared to America.

"The American Dream is primarily about creation of a new, successful family unit. The Indian Dream is recognition and repayment of filial debt. Having kids is also repaying of that debt - you owe it to your parents to have kids," he said.

Internet divided

The post received lakhs of views and users were divided about the statement. "Middle age is the critical term here. Mist of us recognise the value of extended family only after reaching late 30s and 40s," said one user.

Another said, "Indian kids are born with parental debt, your life becomes a vehicle to pay it back in terms of increased reputation and socio-economic status in the society than the parents."

"The American dream is individualistic. The Indian dreams in integrational. One builds forward. The other pays backwards," said a third user.

