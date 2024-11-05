Trump vows to ‘rescue the American dream’ in ‘closing message’ to voters, warns ‘our country may never recover’ if…

Donald Trump vowed to lead the United States to a new “golden age” in his final message to voters before Election Day. The ultimate message was delivered to supporters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump vows to ‘rescue the American dream’ in ‘closing message’ to voters (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

“My message to Americans tonight is simple: we do not have to live this way. We do not have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline, and decay,” Trump said in the final speech of his 720-day-long campaign. “With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces — and lead America, and indeed the world, to new heights of glory.”

“We’ll help the world – a lot of people think we’re isolationists, we’re not – but we want the world to appreciate what we’re doing. They have to appreciate that we’re helping them,” he added.

The former president promised to “end inflation,” rapidly “stop the invasion of criminals coming across our border,” and “strengthen our military” after the Harris-Biden administration gave “a big chunk of it to Afghanistan.” “I will restore peace in the world and I will rescue the American dream,” Trump said. “Together, we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country, and we will launch the most extraordinary economic boom the world has ever seen.”

“This will be the golden age of America,” he added.

‘Your future will be brighter than ever before’

Before the speech, Trump aides said this would be the former president’s “closing message” to voters across the nation, as reported by New York Post.

“If you vote for Kamala [Harris], you will have four more years of misery, failure and disaster,” Trump said. “Our country may never recover.”

“Vote for me and I will deliver rising wages, soaring incomes and a colossal surge of jobs, wealth and opportunity for Americans of every race, religion, color, and creed – every one of them,” he added, and also promised cheaper groceries, higher paychecks, safer streets and richer communities.

“Your future will be brighter than ever before,” he asserted.

Trump attacked Kamala Harris, saying she is unfit to be president because of how she handled the border crisis. “Over the past four years, Kamala has orchestrated the most egregious betrayal that any leader in American history has ever inflicted upon the people,” he said. “She has violated her oath, eradicated our sovereign borders [and] unleashed an army of gangs and criminal migrants from prisons and jails.”

“The day I take office, the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begins,” he vowed.

On his final day on the campaign trail, Trump got various key endorsements, including from Mrgyn Kelly, Joe Rogan and the son of famous Puerto Rican Pittsburgh Pirates baseball player Roberto Clemente.