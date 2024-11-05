Elon Musk says ‘there’s no way’ X would exist if Kamala Harris wins: ‘They’ll friggin shut down’

Elon Musk recently suggested that X could face a shutdown if Kamala Harris wins the presidential election. Appearing on The Joe Rogan Podcast, Musk said a Harris administration might increase pressure on the microblogging platform through intensified advertiser boycotts, under the influence of organisations like the Center for Countering Digital Hate. Elon Musk says ‘there’s no way’ X would exist if Kamala Harris wins (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Describing the group as “a total scam organisation” that operates “like the Ministry of Truth in Orwell… a censorship organization,” Musk said the nonprofit greatly impacted X’s advertising revenue by pushing a boycott after he acquired the platform. He now believes that Harris being elected could strain X’s advertising relations even more.

“If Kamala wins, we’ll see that the boycott gets stronger. And they’ll friggin shut down. There’s no way that the sort of Kamala public regime would allow X to exist,” Musk said.

Elon Musk’s warning

At another point during the podcast, Musk warned that “if the Dems win this election, they will legalize enough illegals to turn the swing states and everywhere will be like California." He said, "There will be no escape. This is it. This is the last chance. Go out and vote."

"Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future depends on it, because it does. This is the last chance,” he added.

Shortly after Musk’s interview with Joe Rogan, the popular podcaster endorsed Donald Trump in an X post.“The great and powerful @elonmusk,” Rogan wrote. “If it wasn't for him we'd be fuc***. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast”.