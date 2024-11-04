HT Exclusive: Indians in US weigh in on issues that will decide 'desi' ballot, immigration tops list

The Indian-American Attitudes Survey (IAAS) 2024 has revealed that 61% of Indian Americans are backing Kamala Harris, and 31% are in support of Donald Trump. American voters will decide the fate of the US presidential candidates, with the election being closer than ever now. Indians in US weigh in on issues that'll decide 'desi' ballot (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz, photographer: Jim Vondruska/Bloomberg)

As various polls offer hints to Trump and Harris’ fates, HindustanTimes.com spoke to Indians in the US, most of whom preferred not to be named. While not all of them revealed who they are backing, it is clear that everyone believes there are some key issues in this election that need to be addressed.

‘My vote is more anti-Trump than pro-Harris’

A research scientist who lives in New York revealed that he has voted for Kamala Harris-Tim Walz. He said the key issues for him in this election are “preservation of the integrity of democracy,” “avoiding cheap demagoguery – pitting one group against another,” “progressive socio-economic policies like affordable healthcare, education and housing for all,” “proactive sustainable energy policies,” and “abortion,” among others.

“My vote is more anti-Trump than pro-Harris,” the research scientist, 55, said. “Everything I loathed about the most unscrupulous politicians in India when I was growing up, he embodies them – which is an outcome I have never thought of witnessing in an advanced nation like the US.”

He added that he would want the next president to ensure there’s a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, and to try and bring the country together after this divisive campaign. He is also looking forward to more proactive policies in generation and storage of renewable energy.

Like many others, for him too, immigration is a major issue. “Democrats and Republicans need to come together and pass a comprehensive and effective immigration reform law. Avoiding the issue (Democrats) and vilifying immigrants during each election cycle (Republicans) are unsustainable and counterproductive,” he said.

‘Stop funding genocide with my tax dollars’

A physician who lives in California said that this year, she is just settling for the “less bad.” “What they are doing is just spewing the party rhetoric. No one has said anything spectacularly different. A lot of time is spent proving how incompetent the other side is,” the 54-year-old said.

On being asked what changes she would want the next president to bring, she said, “Stop funding genocide with my tax dollars.”

Nilanjana Banerjee, who lives in Dallas, Texas, and works in the IT sector, stressed that she would want the cost of healthcare to be made more affordable. “I would want the next president to ensure healthcare costs and policies are revised,” Nilanjana said, adding that another issue that bothers her to a great extent are the relaxed gun laws, which have led to multiple shootings at schools and other public places.

“The general people of this country always follow rules,” Nilanjana said. “So if some good, logical rules are made around climate and environmental conservation, immigration, among various other issues, I think people are going to follow them.”

Nilanjana stressed that more than Trump or Harris as a person, “the group or ideologies they represent are important” to her. “Trump may have ideologies that don’t match mine, but that’s okay, because people are entitled to their opinions. There are some ideologies Harris has that are closer to my heart, but there are also some things Trump brings to the table that I think are good. Who comes to the chair does not matter a lot to me, but it is important that my issues are addressed,” she explained.

Nilanjana also opened up on desi matters, saying she believes that irrespective of who is elected, India will be benefited because the US has good ties with the Indian government. “I think both the candidates have the maturity to understand that India brings a lot to the US, in terms of working hands, brains, in the IT sector, real estate, research and development, and other areas,” she said. “It is my belief that going forward, the relationship between India and the US will flourish.”

‘I think abortion is a highly contentious issue in this election’

A PhD student of University of California, Santa Barbara, doesn’t have voting rights in the US but said she would have voted for Harris if she did. She said that abortion and immigration are two issues she would like to see being addressed.

The 29-year-old said, “I think abortion is a highly contentious issue in this election since it follows the overturning of Roe v Wade. Harris has maintained a staunch disapproval of this recent judgement, while Trump keeps finding loopholes to justify its validity in different contexts. With regards to policies on immigration, I think the overall public sentiment in the US rests on a fear of the “other” taking over. The Biden-Harris administration has taken steps to expand legal access to immigration, which is a good thing.”

The student stressed that “restrictive measures” around the H1B visa is also something that bothers her. “It hampers the possibility of working here in the US for many students from India and elsewhere, like myself,” she said. “I would like this to be addressed, alongside other issues like the Israel-Palestinian war.”

“I hope there’s more recognition of the massive student protests that erupted across the country not too long ago, and more advocacy to end the war in Palestine,” she added.

Another 31-year-old Ph.D. candidate in Indiana said things he would want to see being addressed include “issues of intolerance against groups of people, and protection of individual rights including those of minorities and women.” Meanwhile, a 36-year-old scientist in the biotech industry who lives in California called out the Trump government for “historically slowing down green card and H1B processes, enforcing stricter regulations and creating an atmosphere of hatred where several Indian and Asian people have been victimised."

Both Harris and Trump are campaigning in battleground states, waiting for their fate to be revealed. On Sunday, October 3, over 100 bipartisan political and military figures issued a statement calling for protection of election workers, upholding of election integrity, and peaceful transfer of power. But who is the throne waiting for? We will know soon enough.