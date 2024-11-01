Harris slammed for ‘word salad’ after protesters interrupt Nevada rally

Kamala Harris is under fire once again for spewing “word salad.” The vice president recently stumbled over her words after a heckler interrupted her speech during the Harris-Walz campaign rally in Nevada Thursday night. “You know what? Let me say something about this,” she said amid the protests at the Reno event. As the video clip of a flustered Democratic nominee went viral, netizens took to social media to call her out for speaking in “gibberish.” NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 31: Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a "When We Vote We Win" campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on October 31, 2024 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. With five days to go until Election Day, Harris is campaigning in Arizona and Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Harris struggles with her speech amid protests

As chaos erupted among the crowd, Harris fumed, saying, “We are here because we are fighting for a democracy.” “Fighting for a democracy,” she went on before struggling with her words and repeating the same sentences. “And understand the difference here, understand the difference here, moving forward, moving forward, understand the difference here,” the vice president said.

“What we are looking at is a difference in this election — let’s move forward and see where we are because on the issue, for example, freedom of choice …,” Harris continued, only to be distracted again as the protests intensified. “That’s OK. That’s all right. That’s OK,” she added.

After noting that she did not mind the heckling, Harris said, “You know what? Democracy can be complicated sometimes. It's okay. We're fighting for the right for people to be heard and not jailed because they speak their mind. We know what's at stake.” Despite getting ahold of her words again, her “word salad” became a subject of criticism online.

Trump War Room, an X account run by Donald Trump's campaign, shared the clip and tweeted, “Kamala spirals after ANOTHER speech is interrupted by protesters: “Understand the difference here moving forward! Moving forward, understand the difference here! What we are looking at is a difference in this election. Let's move forward and see where we are!””

Stephen Miller, an advisor for the GOP nominee, remarked, “[Harris] CRACKS UNDER PRESSURE. CHOKES EVERY TIME. Not a quality you want in the commander-in-chief.” Meanwhile, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce snarked, “The gibberish never ends.”