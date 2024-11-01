Jennifer Lopez nukes Donald Trump’s Madison Square event at Kamala Harris rally: ‘He consistently worked to divide us’

Jennifer Lopez totally slammed former US President Donald Trump at the rally in Las Vegas while endorsing VP Kamala Harris. JLo herself, a Puerto Rican-American, voiced her concerns over Trump’s handling of race and gender issues, particularly his recent rally in Madison Square Garden. Jennifer Lopez speaks at a "When We Vote We Win" campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on October 31, 2024 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“Trump has consistently worked to divide us,” Lopez stated. “At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

Lopez's comments were aimed at the podcaster and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who referred to Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage” during Trump’s rally.

“I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here, and we are Americans,” she declared to applause, adding, “I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer. And I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy, and in this case, the good girl wins.”

Harris’ campaign has worked to keep these inflammatory remarks in the public’s eye, using Hinchcliffe’s comments in campaign ads and rallying support from prominent celebrities, including LeBron James, who has cited them in his own endorsements.

JLo urges unity, says ‘your voice and vote matter’

Earlier in the day, Puerto Rican-American icons Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Rita Moreno released a joint op-ed denouncing Hinchcliffe’s remarks and defending Puerto Rico’s contributions. “You might be surprised whom some people consider trash,” they wrote, responding to Hinchcliffe’s comment.

During her 15-minute speech, Lopez grew emotional, acknowledging, “We should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should — our pain matters. We matter. You matter. Your voice and your vote matter.”

“When I started in TV and film, I could get roles playing the maid or the loud mouth Latina, but I knew I have more to offer,” the Atlast star recalled. “And I think there are a lot of people in this country who feel the same way, who know that they are capable of more, and we all just want a chance to prove it. And elections are about choosing leaders who support that, not one who stands in the way.”

“I’m a lover. I am not a fighter. I am not here to trash anyone or bring them down. I know what that can feel like, and I wouldn’t do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary, I think America has internally ever had. But over Kamala Harris’ entire career, she has proven to us who she is,” she concluded.