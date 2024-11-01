Donald Trump calls Mark Cuban ‘really dumb’ after he claims ex-prez isn't seen around ‘strong women’: ‘He is very wrong’

Donald Trump has attacked Mark Cuban after the billionaire said the former president is “never” seen around “strong, intelligent women.” Cuban is supporting Kamala Harris, and his recent claims about Trump have sparked outrage. Trump calls Mark Cuban ‘really dumb’ after he claims ex-prez isn't seen around ‘strong women’ (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

On being asked about Trump’s ability to court Nikki Haley voters during an appearance on ABC’s The View, Cuban said “you never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever, it’s very simple, they’re intimidating to him.” Cuban added that Trump “doesn’t like to be challenged by them, and you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women.”

‘I surround myself with the strongest of women’

Hitting back at Cuban, Trump crook to X to call him a “really dumb guy” who believes “he’s “hot stuff””. “Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong,” the former president wrote.

He continued, “This guy is such a fool, he’s constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, “Look Mark, I’ve got a lot of things to do, I just can’t be taking so many pointless calls from you.” In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!”

“I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a “baby!” All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement,” Trump concluded.