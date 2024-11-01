Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump calls Mark Cuban ‘really dumb’ after he claims ex-prez isn't seen around ‘strong women’: ‘He is very wrong’

BySumanti Sen
Nov 01, 2024 09:25 PM IST

Donald Trump has attacked Mark Cuban after the billionaire said the former president is “never” seen around “strong, intelligent women.”

Donald Trump has attacked Mark Cuban after the billionaire said the former president is “never” seen around “strong, intelligent women.” Cuban is supporting Kamala Harris, and his recent claims about Trump have sparked outrage.

Trump calls Mark Cuban ‘really dumb’ after he claims ex-prez isn't seen around ‘strong women’ (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Trump calls Mark Cuban ‘really dumb’ after he claims ex-prez isn't seen around ‘strong women’ (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

On being asked about Trump’s ability to court Nikki Haley voters during an appearance on ABC’s The View, Cuban said “you never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever, it’s very simple, they’re intimidating to him.” Cuban added that Trump “doesn’t like to be challenged by them, and you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women.”

‘I surround myself with the strongest of women’

Hitting back at Cuban, Trump crook to X to call him a “really dumb guy” who believes “he’s “hot stuff””. “Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong,” the former president wrote.

He continued, “This guy is such a fool, he’s constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, “Look Mark, I’ve got a lot of things to do, I just can’t be taking so many pointless calls from you.” In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!”

“I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a “baby!” All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement,” Trump concluded.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //