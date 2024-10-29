Menu Explore
Kamala Harris' awkward request makes crowd go silent at Michigan rally, netizens compare it to 'SNL skit'

BySumanti Sen
Oct 29, 2024 10:24 PM IST

Kamala Harris made an bizarre request during a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, following which attendees went completely silent.

Kamala Harris made an awkward request during a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, following which attendees went completely silent. "We are all here because we are fighting for democracy and for the right of people to be heard and seen," she told the audience.

Kamala Harris' awkward request makes crowd go silent at Michigan rally
Kamala Harris' awkward request makes crowd go silent at Michigan rally (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Harris emphasised unity over division, saying, “We’re not about the enemy within. We know we are all in this together. That’s what we are fighting for.”

The crowd then applauded, chanting “Ka-ma-la, Ka-ma-la.” A smiling Harris then told the crowd, “Now I want each of you to shout your own name. Do that."

The crowd went silent as Harris laughed. “It’s about all of us,” she explained, and then moved on with her speech.

‘I can't believe this isn't an SNL skit’

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. On the above post, one X user commented, “Seriously, is this AI? It doesn’t seem real. Maybe it’s just hard to imagine someone thrust into a role they are so ill prepared for.” “Fun to imagine her losing the race and obsessively watching that clip on replay deep into her 80’s. Only thing that would have made it better is hearing ‘Tim Walz!’ from the front row,” one user wrote, while another said, “She doesn’t have good political instincts. It really is that simple. Anyone who has ever spoke publicly before knows at best this would have been unintelligible noise and at worst everyone would freeze and not know what to do. The latter happened and it was hilarious.”

“I can't believe this isn't an SNL skit,” one user wrote, while another said, “I’ve never seen anyone ruin a crowd chanting their name like that. Impressive!” One user said, “It's just amazing. I keep watching it and I feel even more embarrassed for her every time. It's right out of VEEP. Just *chef's kiss* perfect.” Another said, “Did she actually expect people would start shouting their own name? What was she thinking”.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
