SNL pokes fun at Walz-Vance's awkward ‘bromance’ during debate, fake Kamala exclaims, ‘Why are they vibing?’

A clip from a Saturday Night Live vice-presidential debate skit, poking fun at JD Vance and Tim Walz, has gone viral on social media. Days after Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' running mates appeared for the debate,impersonators offered a good laugh to the audience.

In the clip, Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris watches on in horror as Walz (Jim Gaffigan) and Vance (Bowen Yang) nearly end up forming a bromance. The pair presented their opening statements, and Yang's Vance dodged a series of questions. This prompted an unexpected compliment from Gaffigan's Walz.

SNL’s Tim Walz and JD Vance’s awkward bromance

"Wow, this guy's good," Gaffigan as Walz said. "He's got an answer for everything!"

Yang's Vance, appearing warm, said, "Thank you. That's quite kind."

Impersonator Vance and impersonator Walz then exchanged smiles. Moderator Norah O'Donnell (Heidi Gardner) appeared uncomfortable, and said, "I'm not sure why you two are connecting, but let's move on."

The VP candidates later doubled down on their apparent bromance when Walz awkwardly talked about his claim that he was in Hong Kong during the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. "So I think what happened is, I went to Epcot," Gaffigan’s Walz explained. “You can go around the whole world, and I had a couple in the Germany section, and I thought I went to China. Anyway, I'm a knucklehead.”

He then went on to point to Vance, and said, "But I'm sure this guy has some things he'd want to, you know, back out of as well."

"He's right about that," Yang’s Vance replied, following which the two of them added in Sync, "That's an area where we have a lot of common ground."

SNL’s Vance and Walz then locked eyes, and slowly lifted their hands to touch across the split screen.

Rudolph's Harris was at home, meanwhile, visibly distressed as she watched the debate with her husband, Doug Emhoff (Andy Samberg). "Why are they friends? Why are they vibing?" she exclaimed.

In the end, however, fake Harris celebrated a win – but only after a brief interruption from a very confused and rambling Joe Biden (Dana Carvey). As the debate began to wind down, Walz asked Vance to admit that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. However, Vance refused to offer a straight answer.

Honey, we did it," said Samberg as Emhoff. "We got the sound bite. What are the pollsters saying?"

"This is a huge victory," fake Harris replied. "It made no difference!"