JD Vance calls out ‘inflammatory rhetoric’ against Trump, rips Kamala Harris at PA rally: ‘How dare you talk about…’

JD Vance joined Donald Trump as the former president returned to the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania where he survived an assassination attempt on July 13. Taking the stage on Saturday, September 5, Vance ripped Trump's critics for their "inflammatory rhetoric" against Trump.

Trump’s running mate called out Kamala Harris, as well as the media, accusing them of promoting animosity against the former president, which he believes has led to political violence. “With all the hatred they have spewed against President Trump, it was only a matter of time before somebody tried to kill him,” Vance told the crowd.

Bulletproof glass was seen shielding Vance as he claimed that the onslaught against Trump has continued even after two assassination attempts on his life – one by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was later killed, and the other by Ryan Wesley Routh, who is in custody. “Even after that terrible assassination attempt that took one man’s life and nearly took many others, they continue to use dangerous, inflammatory rhetoric. The media has continued to call Donald Trump — the guy who actually won his primary — a threat to democracy,” Vance bemoaned.

Trump and his supporters have criticised Joe Biden and Harris time and again for their rhetoric against the former president. Many believe that this has motivated people to carry out violence against Trump.

“In fact, before the gunman in Florida tried to kill Donald Trump, he wrote, ‘Democracy is on the ballot,’ the exact same words that Kamala Harris wrote after accusing Trump of being a dictator only days before the first attempt on his life,” Vance said.

JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris

Vance also slammed Kamala Harris over the rhetoric earlier in the speech. “I think you all will join me in saying to Kamala Harris, how dare you talk about threats to democracy. Donald Trump took a bullet for democracy. What the hell have you done?” he said.

Vance praised Trump, noting how “despite being shot here in Butler, President Trump immediately called for national unity.” “I honestly believe that what happened right here in Butler is a metaphor for the United States of America. In this land, we may get knocked down, but we get right back up and we keep fighting,” Vance said.

After surviving the assassination attempt at Butler, Trump had vowed to return to the site. He had expressed his wish to finish what he started.

“At this exact spot nearly three months ago, we thought President Trump was going to lose his life. But God still has a plan for him just like he still has a plan for the United States of America,” Vance said.