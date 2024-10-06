Trump pays tribute to slain Corey Comperatore as he returns to PA tragedy site: ‘He’s looking down on us right now’

Donald Trump on Saturday, September 5, returned to the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania where he survived an assassination attempt on July 13. The former president received a hero’s welcome before he started his return speech. About 10 minutes into the speech, Trump remembered slain Corey Comperatore and the other people who were wounded during his assassination attempt. He paused for a moment of silence for the late firefighter. Donald Trump pays tribute to slain Corey Comperatore as he returns to PA tragedy site (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company via AP)

‘I know he’s looking down on us right now from heaven’

“To Helen and the entire family, I can only begin to imagine the depths of your grief,” Trump said to Helen Comperatore, the late firefighter’s widow. “I know he’s looking down on us right now from heaven, smiling at his beloved wife.”

Ahead of the rally, Trump was seen hugging and comforting the Comperatore family.

Trump also noted how David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were wounded when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire. “They weren’t supposed to make it. I wasn’t supposed to make it,” he said, remembering how someone had joked that he should buy a lottery ticket.

Corey, a 50-year-old retired volunteer fire chief, tragically died while attending Trump’s Butler rally in July. Days later, his wife of 29 years remembered him as a “hero.” "He definitely was a hero. He saved his wife. He saved his child, and he was just the best guy," Helen told WTAE.

At the time, Helen remembered her husband as a "wonderful man, and urged the world to remember him for who he was, not just "as the man that was shot at the rally." "Just remember Corey as he was — a great man who was a great father, great husband,” she said.

On Saturday, Trump was joined at the site by Comperatore’s family, JD Vance, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, and Elon Musk. Before Trump took the stage, Lara said, “We’re going to make a new memory in Butler, Pennsylvania. And this will mark the moment that this election was won for Donald J. Trump. Let’s send him back to the White House.”