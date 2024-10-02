Tim Walz trolled for appearing ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘nervous’ during debate: ‘Difficult to even listen to’

Tim Walz is being roasted for appearing “uncomfortable,” “nervous,” and seemingly struggling during his debate against JD Vance. Former host of The View, Meghan McCain, is among many who pointed this out. Tim Walz trolled for appearing ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘nervous’ during debate (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In an X post, Meghan wrote, “Walz is so uncomfortable it’s hard to watch.”

Many agreed on the comment section of the video, with one saying, “Vance’s open was fantastic. Waltz is very difficult to even listen to!” “Walz looks like he would bite if Vance got too close,” one user wrote, while another said, “It's pretty awful”.

“He might start crying I pity him,” one user commented. “He is the Governor of a failed state after all,” one user said, while another wrote, “It is. I’m actually surprised how nervous he started out.”

‘He seems wildly uncomfortable’

Other posts pointed out similar things about Walz. “I’m actually surprised how stuttering Tim Walz is with this first answer. He seems wildly uncomfortable in his own skin out of the gate,” one user posted.

Another user wrote, “Now .@Tim_Walz is trying to be relatable like Vance but it’s not going to work - he is stuttering and you can tell he’s nervous. Body language.”

“Not only was #TimWalz beyond nervous, shaking, and fumbling answers left and right and getting toasted by #JDVance on the issues, his optics were bad. He spent almost the entire #VPDebate2024 looking like this…,” wrote a user.

Shortly after the debate began, the betting markets on Walz winning cratered. The Minnesota governor told close allies that he was “nervous” before heading to the debate, New York Post reported.

A day before the debate, Trump adviser Jason Miller told reporters that “Walz is very good in debates.” “I want to repeat that. Tim Walz is very good in debates. Really good. He’s been a politician for nearly 20 years,” Miller said.

“He’ll be very well-prepared for tomorrow night. He’s not going to be the wildly gesticulating … caricature we see at rallies pointing to Kamala Harris … dancing about on the stage,” Miller added. “Walz is going to be buttoned up.”