Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest: The View hosts joke about lubricant being found at music mogul's home, ‘It ain’t a crime’

The View hosts joked about the lubricant law enforcement found at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes while investigating him for alleged sex crimes. Diddy was arrested by Homeland Security agentsat a New York City hotel on Monday night, September 16,on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest: The View hosts joke about lubricant being found at music mogul's home(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

What did The View hosts say?

Tuesday morning, the case was discussed in the Hot Topics segment of the View. Sunny Hostin went on to break down the news for viewers. “Racketeering cases are not that common, but racketeering convictions are very common in the federal government,” Hostin said.

“These cases are generally brought against mobs. They’re describing a criminal enterprise that involved trafficking of underage people across state lines to have sex, and they dubbed them ‘freak-offs,’ they raided his homes and found 1,000 vials of lubricant,” she added.

Federal prosecutors’ court filings reportedly said, “Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

Co-host Joy Behar called the situation “disgusting.”Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in too.

“But that’s not, the lubricant is not…” Goldberg interjected before Griffin said, “It ain’t a crime, guys.” Goldberg repeated what Griffin said, prompting the audience and co-hosts, except Hostin, to laugh. “But it is evidence, it can be used as evidence of a ‘freak-off,'” Hostin said.

Meanwhile, Griffin appreciated Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura for opening up about the music mogul, filing a lawsuit with allegations of rape and abuse against him. “I just want to mention Cassie Ventura, who bravely came forward with a civil suit, who laid out the egregious, horrible things he did to her,” Griffin said. “They settled out of court, but by putting that out there, it helped other victims come forward.”

Diddy is being held without bail, currently pending trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has insisted that his client is innocent.