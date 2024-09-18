Aubrey O’Day says ‘today is a win for women’ after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' arrest: ‘I feel validated’

Aubrey O’Day has said she feels “validated” after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, her former boss, was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution. Aubrey O’Day says ‘today is a win for women’ after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' arrest (aubreyoday/Instagram, REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

“The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me,” O’Day wrote on X, adding, “Things are finally changing.”

O’Day also reshared a journalist’s post reminding people how O’Day had been trying to bring attention to Diddy’s nature. “For years, @AubreyODay has been trying to bring attention to Diddy’s abusive nature and warn people that he is dangerous. For years. In exchange for her courage, she was bullied, terrorized, and threatened,” Yashar Ali wrote.

Sharing the post, O’Day wrote, “he did worse than that to me. And thank you Yashir for this post. Appreciate you being in my corner and believing me.”

O’Day also responded to a user who urged her to “hurry up and speak” about Combs’ arrest. O’Day said, “I chose to speak to people who could move justice in the way I needed to see it. I’ve been speaking. Never underestimated that.”

Diddy allegedly reassigned Bad Boy publishing rights in a bid to silence Aubrey O’Day

O’Day previously alleged that Diddy tried to turn over publishing rights to Bad Boy Records artists in an attempt to buy her silence. “I received the publishing deal. I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me,” the former Danity Kane singer said in a sneak peek of a new TMZ doc – TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy.

However, O’Day refused to sign the deal. She claimed she was to be given $300.30 for “a full release against all claims against Diddy and many other players.” On being asked what she believed motivated Diddy to release the rights, O’Day said, “I think you would probably be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible.”