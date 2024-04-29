Aubrey O’Day says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reassigned Bad Boy publishing rights in bid to silence her

Aubrey O’Day has claimed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs tried to turn over publishing rights to Bad Boy Records artists last year in an attempt to buy her silence. “I received the publishing deal. I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me,” the former Danity Kane singer said in a sneak peek of a new TMZ doc – TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy. Aubrey O’Day says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reassigned Bad Boy publishing rights in a bid to silence her (aubreyoday/Instagram, photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

O’Day, however, did not sign the deal. She revealed that she was to be given $300.30 for “a full release against all claims against Diddy and many other players.”

When host Harvey Levin asked her what she though motivated Diddy to release the rights, she said, “I think you would probably be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible.”

O’Day added that it would never again have made her financially whole. “It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human. So then I realized, something really bad is coming,” she said.

When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reassigned his Bad Boy publishing rights

A source familiar with the situation told Page Six, “Aubrey O’Day got her big break because Diddy and Bad Boy cast her in their show with her group, Danity Kane. Last year, when he reassigned his portion of the publishing to Bad Boy artists, an unprecedented move within the industry and which he did not have to do, not all artists signed an NDA.”

Diddy in September last year reassigned his Bad Boy publishing rights to writers and artists on the label. Diddy had found Bad Boy Records in the ’90s. Artists included on the record label were Notorious B.I.G., Ma$e, Craig Mack, Faith Evans, Danity Kane, French Montana and Janelle Monae.

Diddy told Variety at the time, “It’s just doing the right thing. I think that we as an industry, and as a people, have to look in the mirror and make a shift forward. It’s about evolving, leading by example and reforming an industry that needs it, in a world that needs reform.”