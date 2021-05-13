Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Janelle Monae joins Daniel Craig and Edward Norton in Knives Out sequel
hollywood

Janelle Monae joins Daniel Craig and Edward Norton in Knives Out sequel

American singer-actor Janelle Monae is the latest addition to the cast of Knives Out sequel. Other stars include Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 03:54 PM IST

American singer-actor Janelle Monae has joined the ensemble cast of director Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel for Netflix.

As per Variety, Janelle joins actor Daniel Craig in the film, who reprises his role from the 2019 whodunit movie as enigmatic southern detective Benoit Blanc. Apart from Janelle and Daniel, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista are also set to appear in the new installment, written and directed Rian.

Rian is also set to produce with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. Plot details are being kept under wraps but the follow-up will be another star-studded murder mystery anchored by Daniel Craig's character Blanc.

The original Knives Out starred Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette, among many others.

In March, Netflix bought the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 for USD 468 million, after Knives Out earned more than USD 300 million at the box office. The 2019 murder mystery also garnered an Oscar nomination for Rian Johnson's original screenplay.

It is currently unclear whether or not any of the original film's cast members will join Daniel for the new murder mystery, which is planning to start production in Greece this summer.

An eight-time Grammy nominee, Janelle Monae burst onto the Hollywood scene with breakthrough performances in 2016's Hidden Figures and the best picture Oscar winner Moonlight.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

Since then, the 35-year-old star has featured in film and television projects including Harriet opposite actor Cynthia Erivo, Welcome to Marwen, The Glorias, the lead role in the second season of Amazon's Homecoming and last year's thriller Antebellum.

In addition to her work onscreen, Janelle is also the CEO of the Wondaland arts society multimedia company, which includes the Wondaland Pictures production banner and Wondaland Records label.


