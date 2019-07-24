Janelle Monae replaces Julia Roberts on Homecoming season 2

Singer-actor Janelle Monae is stepping into the shoes of original star Julia Roberts to headline the sophomore season of Amazon drama Homecoming. According to Entertainment Weekly, Monae will play “a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is” in the paranoia thriller.

Roberts will continue her association with the show - her first TV series regular role - in the capacity of an executive producer alongside showrunner Sam Esmail. Podcast creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg will also executive produce.

It is currently unclear if any of the previous cast members, including Stephan James and Bobby Cannavale, will return for the follow-up season. Homecoming season two will start shooting later this year.

The first season was about a government facility that helps combat veterans ease back into civilian life. Julia played Heidi Bergman, a psychologist working at the facility who develops a relationship with a soldier, Walter Cruz, played by Stephan. As she begins exploring his mind, she also realises how the facility has dark secrets and evil intentions.

The Hindustan Times review of the series gave it 4 stars out of five. “How everyone ended up where they did is the central mystery that powers Homecoming, through periodic moments of inertia, and when the show becomes distracted by one of the several subplots that it introduces, and then feels obliged to fully explore,” it read.

