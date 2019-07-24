Rahul Bose shocked as five star charges Rs 442 for 2 bananas, Twitter asks if they were coated in gold

Actor Rahul Bose was in for a shock when a five-star in Chandigarh charged him an exorbitant Rs 442.50 for a pair of humble bananas. The actor shared his surprise on social media, writing, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings.”

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

He went on to explain in the video that he ordered two bananas while he was in the gym of the hotel. However, he got his bananas and a shock when he returned to his room. The bill of Rs 442.50, including GST, listed the bananas as ‘Fruit Platter’. The actor said the bananas are “just too good for me”.

Twitter soon erupted in righteous middle-class fury and some jokes. While some said the bill was “just bananas”, others called out the hotel for “cheating their customers”. Many advised the actor to complain to the hotel and sort it out while a section of Twitter said that if he is fine with paying thousands for a room, what is the issue with paying extra for the fruits?

Its not just banana..its called ullu Banana..😤 — SOUMYA RANJAN (@soumya_tweet) July 23, 2019

gold plated Bananas ? — કડક ચા कडक चहा வலுவான தேநீர் (@KadakChaa) July 22, 2019

We feel same when we buy popcorn in Multiplex 😭😭😭https://t.co/e3110n90zD — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) July 24, 2019

Well i luv rehdi wale bhaiya 😅 — Jasmine (@JasK21) July 23, 2019

Others applied some middle-class comparisons to Bose’s situation. “Sir, the feeling for us is the same when we buy popcorn in theatre,” wrote one.

Rahul Bose was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s starrer Vishwaroopam 2. He also directed Poorna: The Face of Courage which was critically acclaimed but failed to work at the box office.

