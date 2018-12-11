Julia Roberts’ ‘holes getting better with age’ headline typo draws laughter, flak online

A New York-based newspaper made an unfortunate typo in a story about Julia Roberts. The headline read, “Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age”. The word ‘holes’ was supposed to be ‘roles’. Several people online spotted the error and tweeted about it.

The newspaper - The Post-Journal - has since apologised for the error, but not before it became the butt of all jokes on the internet. The original story was picked up by the newspaper from the Associated Press. “A headline on Page D4 in Saturday’s Post-Journal should have read ‘Julia Roberts Finds Life and Her Roles Get Better With Age,’” the paper wrote in its apology, published in a later edition.

This is why she's a movie star. My holes have only gotten worse with age.🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/h3jiuEqF6P — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 10, 2018

“This is why she’s a movie star. My holes have only gotten worse with age,” wrote actor Busy Phillipps on Twitter. “I like to think all of our holes are getting better with age. Also, copyediting is important,” wrote Eric Spitznagel of the New York Times Magazine.

I like to think all of our holes are getting better with age. Also, copyediting is important. pic.twitter.com/uNG0ZKgurx — Eric Spitznagel (@ericspitznagel) December 9, 2018

Who needs subs? Julia Roberts, that's who! pic.twitter.com/FK6aO4jIZf — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) December 10, 2018

Ummmm ... WTF!?! #JuliaRoberts Holes? Good to know girl but TMI much? 🤔😜 pic.twitter.com/seJmCK5uCC — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) December 11, 2018

I feel this title about Julia Roberts and Holes perhaps needs a little finessing pic.twitter.com/z2o7EmJKbk — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) December 10, 2018

Julia Roberts and her improved holes should host the Oscars https://t.co/JMaagiZlc8 — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) December 11, 2018

Copy editors are very important. Just ask Julia Roberts. https://t.co/hFcZYbwjRs — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) December 10, 2018

Julia Roberts’ roles are, in fact, getting better with age. She won critical acclaim for her performance in Amazon’s psychological thriller, Homecoming, which was recently nominated at the Golden Globes. The actor also starred in the drama, Ben is Back.

"With age comes more complexity of possible parts," Roberts said in a recent interview. "You know, I'm happy and I have fun at home, so it would take a lot for someone to say: 'Look, you can play this part where you're happy and have fun.' Well, I just do that at home!"

