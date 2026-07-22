Govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's 150+ paper leaks claim, questions ‘selective outrage’

“Why are you so selective? Why didn't you question governments part of the INDIA bloc alliance? This clearly shows you have a motive, and you don't prioritise students,” Nadda said. He also accused Gandhi of trying to take “political mileage” on the backs of students' issues. Follow live updates on the CJP protest in Delhi here .

Union Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday addressed a press conference amid the CJP, the Opposition and thousands of students seeking accountability over the NEET-UG exam paper leak. While addressing LoP Rahul Gandhi's allegation of there being 152 paper leaks in 10 years in India, Nadda said that the claims will be investigated. However, the ex-BJP national president also listed cases of paper leaks in Opposition-ruled states and questioned Rahul Gandhi's “selective” outrage.

In a press conference earlier today, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the education system was rigged and everyone was aware of it. He said that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the past 10 years, which amounts to an average of one leak per month. “What we do know is that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the last decade. If you do the math. So one a month approx,” Gandhi said.

Nadda listed cases of alleged exam irregularities and malpractices in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, among others, citing times when the Opposition was in power.

He also claimed that zero convictions have taken place over the decade despite the amount of irregularities in examinations.

Reacting to the LoP's allegations, JP Nadda said: “This is a matter of investigation, and the government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation.” He also reiterated that the government was ready for a discussion on the NEET paper leak.

‘Will respond to Wangchuk’s letter' JP Nadda also said that the government will respond to a letter written by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on indefinite fast for weeks now.

Currently hospitalised in Gurugram, Wangchuk earlier today wrote an open letter to Nadda and union minister Jitendra Singh, saying he was ready to end his hunger strike if the government assured him that no legal action would be taken against student protesters involved a heated clash with police near Jantar Mantar.

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Wangchuk said that the students were peaceful in their protest.