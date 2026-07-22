Sonam Wangchuk ready to end fast if govt assures no action against protesters: 'Will ask students to halt movement'
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed readiness to end his fast if the government assures no actions against protesters.
After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he was ready to end his fast if the Centre provided an assurance that no action would be taken against protesters.
Today (July 22) marks the 25th day of Wangchuk's hunger strike over the NEET paper leak row.
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Delhi HC seeks response from police
The Delhi High Court sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi Police over use of force, and listed the matter for further hearing on September 11.
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The court began hearing two petitions seeking an SIT probe into the alleged excessive use of force by the Delhi Police against protesters during the CJP's march. Advocates argued that police used force at peaceful protestors without any warning and urged the court to summon Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba for physically assaulting a woman standing on the sidelines during the protest.
Opposing the petitions, the Delhi Police contended that the so-called peaceful protest did not remain peaceful and that there are videos showing police personnel being injured.
Also read | 'Preserve CCTV': Delhi HC on plea alleging police brutality during CJP protest
"The so-called peaceful agitation did not remain peaceful. There are videos showing that police personnel were injured. The crowd became unruly and resorted to violence, and violence cannot be permitted. There are videos showing members of the crowd throwing stones.
On Monday, thousands of protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak row and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among other demands, amid heavy security deployment.
Also read | 'Huge security breach': Kangana Ranaut attacks Rahul Gandhi over protest near PM Modi's residence
As the crowd attempted to march towards Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session, police used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse protesters.
CJP says ‘ready to talk’ with govt
CJP on Wednesday said it was “ready to talk” with the government “at a neutral location”. “They have called us. We will not go their office or their residence. The talks will either happen at Jantar Mantar or at a neutral location. We are open for talks right from day one,” Das said.
He added that there could be a “security issue” if the ministers visit Jantar Mantar. “We can meet at Constitution Club of India,” Das said. Earlier, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka had confirmed that they had received communication from the police on the matter. Union minister JP Nadda is likely to meet the CJP delegation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More