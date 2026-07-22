Sonam Wangchuk ready to end fast if govt assures no action against protesters: 'Will ask students to halt movement'

After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he was ready to end his fast if the Centre provided an assurance that no action would be taken against protesters. Sonam Wangchuk ready to end fast if govt assures no action against protesters. (PTI)

Today (July 22) marks the 25th day of Wangchuk's hunger strike over the NEET paper leak row.

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Delhi HC seeks response from police The Delhi High Court sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi Police over use of force, and listed the matter for further hearing on September 11.

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The court began hearing two petitions seeking an SIT probe into the alleged excessive use of force by the Delhi Police against protesters during the CJP's march. Advocates argued that police used force at peaceful protestors without any warning and urged the court to summon Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba for physically assaulting a woman standing on the sidelines during the protest.

Opposing the petitions, the Delhi Police contended that the so-called peaceful protest did not remain peaceful and that there are videos showing police personnel being injured.

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"The so-called peaceful agitation did not remain peaceful. There are videos showing that police personnel were injured. The crowd became unruly and resorted to violence, and violence cannot be permitted. There are videos showing members of the crowd throwing stones.

On Monday, thousands of protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak row and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among other demands, amid heavy security deployment.

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As the crowd attempted to march towards Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session, police used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse protesters.

CJP says ‘ready to talk’ with govt CJP on Wednesday said it was “ready to talk” with the government “at a neutral location”. “They have called us. We will not go their office or their residence. The talks will either happen at Jantar Mantar or at a neutral location. We are open for talks right from day one,” Das said.

He added that there could be a “security issue” if the ministers visit Jantar Mantar. “We can meet at Constitution Club of India,” Das said. Earlier, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka had confirmed that they had received communication from the police on the matter. Union minister JP Nadda is likely to meet the CJP delegation.