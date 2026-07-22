'Huge security breach': Kangana Ranaut attacks Rahul Gandhi over protest near PM Modi's residence

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to steer protesters towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence during the Opposition's protest in Delhi, calling it a "huge security breach" and a matter of serious national concern. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament Premises during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. (ANI)

"A huge security breach occurred yesterday, and Rahul Gandhi tried his best to direct the protesters towards the residence of the Prime Minister. When a protest was taking place at Janpath, then why was Rahul Gandhi trying to direct the protest towards the PM's residence? This is a matter of great concern for the nation. You know how protestors have been threatening, and then Rahul Gandhi does this. This is a matter of great concern for all," Ranaut said.

Responding to the Congress' demand for Prime Minister Modi's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak issue, Ranaut defended the Centre's handling of the matter.

"On NEET, the government is making all efforts. Why should the Prime Minister resign? He is the most popular leader in the world," she added.

Ranaut's remarks came a day after Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a sit-in protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding his resignation over the police action against students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other Opposition leaders were forcibly removed and detained by Delhi Police during the protest. The Congress leaders, joined by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, began the dharna at around 3.30 pm.

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‘Political stunt’, says Chhattisgarh CM The Congress also drew criticism from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who described the protest outside the Prime Minister's residence as "contrary to democratic norms" and a "political stunt". He said a person holding the constitutional office of the Leader of the Opposition was not expected to indulge in such actions.

Referring to the NEET paper leak controversy, Sai said the Centre had acted earnestly and taken strict action against those responsible.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed paper leaks a sin and has assured stringent action against the guilty," Sai said in a statement, adding that the government remained committed to ensuring transparency in the examination system and had already conducted the re-examination and declared its results.

He further accused the Congress of attempting to mislead the youth and create unrest over the issue.

"The protest outside the Prime Minister's residence, which falls in a prohibited security zone, was not dignified as per democratic standards. The people of the country will not accept such politics. Respect for democratic institutions and constitutional propriety must remain paramount," Sai said.

(With inputs from agencies)