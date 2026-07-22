Govt ready to discuss NEET paper leak; CJP won't go to 'anyone's house or office': What is happening?

The deadlock over the NEET paper leak issue continued in Parliament on Wednesday, with the government expressing its willingness to hold a discussion while the Opposition insisted it would participate only if the matter was taken up through an adjournment motion. Security personnel carry out Lathi charge during CJP protest March to near the Parliament House, in New Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) At the same time, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been spearheading protests over the controversy, said it has rejected an invitation to meet Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence, saying any talks should take place at or near Jantar Mantar. Follow CJP protest LIVE blog here Opposition insists on adjournment motion Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Opposition was not opposed to a discussion but wanted it to be held under an adjournment motion so that the issue could be debated in detail. Also read | CJP now has a fourth demand, says spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. Here's what it is "We are demanding an adjournment motion so that this issue (NEET paper leak) can be discussed properly. If the government can devote eight hours to discussing Vande Mataram, it can certainly allocate sufficient time for a detailed discussion on this issue through an adjournment motion. The government is always engaged in political games instead of addressing the real concerns, she told news agency PTI.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP KC Venugopal reiterated the party's stand and demanded the resignation of the Education Minister. Also read | Day after CJP protests, Delhi's Connaught Place wears scars of chaos, shattered windows and violence "Our demand is very clear. Education Minister should resign." Government says it is ready for discussion The government maintained that it has been prepared to debate the issue, provided Parliament functions normally. Responding in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Centre had repeatedly conveyed its willingness to discuss the matter. Also read | CJP's mega protest: A blow-by-blow account of what happened on Monday “We have been offering from the government's side for last three days that we are ready for discussion over NEET paper leak issue. We have said this on the first day that discussions take place as per some rules. I government is completely ready for a discussion over NEET paper leak issue. The government wants a meaningful discussion over the future of country's youth.”

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister JP Nadda also criticised the Opposition for disrupting Parliament, saying the government had no hesitation in discussing the paper leak and related issues. “The INDI Alliance's conduct is very irresponsible. We can clearly see this anti-democractic conduct in the Parliament. Parliamentary decorum is being shredded and democratic values are being violated. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said very clearly just now that the Govt is ready to discuss all issues. Besides this, our Govt is ready to also discuss NEET paper leak and all matters related to it. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, ours is transparent Govt. It is a Govt which always rules in the favour of the people. So, we strongly condemn their (Opposition's) anti-people activities. They do not believe in democracy or democratic values.” CJP rejects invitation to JP Nadda's residence Even as the government indicated its readiness for talks, the CJP said it would not meet ministers at their residences or offices. Chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the police informed the party that JP Nadda wanted to speak with its representatives, but the invitation was declined. “This morning, the police reached out to us again and informed us that Union Minister JP Nadda wanted to speak with us. They invited us to his residence, but we categorically declined. We are not going to anyone's house or office. A 'janata darbar' is being held here, and if the ministers want to talk, they should come to the people. The discussion should take place at Jantar Mantar. At the same time, we are reasonable people. If the government is concerned about security at the protest site, we are willing to meet at a neutral venue near Jantar Mantar. We are still waiting to hear back from them."